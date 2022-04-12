Portsmouth announce fresh contract agreement with player amid Manchester United speculation

Portsmouth have confirmed that young starlet Harry Jewitt-White has put pen-to-paper on his first professional contract with the club.

The 18-year-old was coming to the end of his two-year scholarship with Pompey at the end of the 2021-22 season, but Danny Cowley and his team have been able to tie the midfielder down to a deal.

Back in October 2021, it was reported by The News that Jewitt-White was being tracked by Manchester United thanks to his performances for Pompey’s under-18’s this season.

Quiz: Do any of these 12 famous people support Portsmouth?

1 of 12 James Cracknell Yes No

Those performances led to Jewitt-White being given his senior debut in the EFL Trophy, which he made in September against AFC Wimbledon, before going on to make appearances in two further games in the competition.

In recent weeks, Jewitt-White has been a regular fixture on the substitutes bench for Portsmouth in League One but he is yet to feature yet in the third tier of English football, although his chance could arrive soon with the club well behind in the race for the play-offs.

The Verdict

Not many prospects have come through the Portsmouth academy in recent years – Jewitt-White could buck that trend.

The fact that Manchester United were watching him keenly is a good sign, but now he needs to take that next step and impress in the first-team.

And supporters will be hoping that he is given a chance to impress before the end of the season, especially when you consider there is little to play for now in their season when you look at the league table.

If he has a good pre-season under Cowley’s watchful eye, then the Welsh youth international could feasibly be in and around the first-team picture by the time the 2022-23 season rolls around.