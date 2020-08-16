Portsmouth and Stoke City looking at potential move for Leeds United youngster

Stoke City and Portsmouth are both interested in making a potential move to sign Leeds United full-back Leif Davis on loan for next season, according to the Sunday Mirror (16/9: page 64)

Davis was a bit part player in Leeds’ title winning campaign last season making three appearances in the Championship, following on from the four league games he played in the previous campaign, with Marcelo Bielsa also having the likes of Barry Douglas, Stuart Dallas and Ezgjan Alioski in the left-back position.

Stoke have already added to their options in the left-back position this summer with the addition of former Sheffield Wednesday defender Morgan Fox, but having lost Stephen Ward the Potters could be in need of adding another body in that position to provide real competition for places.

Portsmouth, meanwhile, are looking to add some extra quality and depth to their squad to help them recover from the frustration of losing in the League One play-off semi-finals for the second successive season – and Kenny Jackett’s side could be able to offer Davis a real chance to get some regular first team football.

It is thought that Leeds would be willing to allow the 20-year-old to move away from Elland Road this summer on a temporary basis to get some first team experience, and that given Stoke are in the Championship they would be the Whites’ preferred destination for the defender.

The verdict

This would make sense for all parties if Davis was allowed to leave Leeds this summer to gain some experience out on loan, although getting the right destination where he will actually get the minutes he needs under his belt would be crucial for any move to be judged a success.

Stoke have already signed a first choice left-back for next season in the shape of Fox, so were they to sign Davis that might limit the amount of impact he is able to have for the Potters, although the defender will back himself to challenge for a starting role in Michael O’Neill’s side – and he would provide excellent cover if nothing else.

You feel he would get more guaranteed game time with Portsmouth, who would give him the experience of playing for a big club under the pressures of securing promotion – and so while the League One side might not be Leeds’ preferred choice it could be a wise move to send him there.