Portsmouth and Shrewsbury join Bristol City in race for 31-year-old with talks underway

Portsmouth have held talks with experienced midfielder Marlon Pack over a return to Fratton Park, according to Wales Online, with the 31-year-old having started his career at Fratton Park.

Pack has been released by Cardiff City this summer after three years at the Bluebirds, having not featured under head coach Steve Morison since January.

Bristol City were reported in May to hold an interest in re-signing Pack, having acquired him from Cheltenham Town in 2013, and Wales Online have confirmed that the Robins are one of three clubs who are talking to the player in regards to a summer move.

The other outfit is Pompey’s divisional rivals Shrewsbury Town, with their manager Steve Cotterill looking to re-unite with Pack, who he managed at Ashton Gate during his time there.

Pack began his footballing career at Portsmouth, graduating through the club’s academy but he made just two appearances in all competitions before departing for Cheltenham.

Now though, Danny Cowley is seemingly looking to bring Pack back to Fratton Park to bolster his midfield ranks ahead of the 2022-23 League One campaign.

The Verdict

Pack seemingly has options open to him this summer, and if it comes down to game-time then he may be best heading back to Portsmouth for a second stint.

He had a good time at Bristol City in his six years at Ashton Gate, but realistically he would only be a back-up or rotational option at the Robins.

Shrewsbury of course are also a factor in this, but Pompey are a big club in League One and he could quite easily fill the Shaun Williams role following his release.

At the age of 31, Pack still has a lot left to give and a League One promotion race would be something he’s well-equipped to deal with.