Portsmouth and Oxford join Italian side in pursuit of 20-year-old

Portsmouth, Oxford United and Serie A side Sassuolo are currently monitoring the progress of St Mirren midfielder Ethan Erhahon, as per a report from the Daily Record.

The 20-year-old has featured 26 times for the Scottish Premiership club in all competitions this season and is closing in on 100 St Mirren appearances since his 2017 debut.

Erhahon has also represented Scotland at various stages at youth level, with the 20-year-old making his U21s debut back in June 2021.

Should a move to England come to fruition, then it would not be his first venture out of the border, with the young midfielder joining Barnsley on loan midway through the 2019/20 campaign.

The report states that the clubs in pursuit are considering a £200,000 move for the St Mirren starlet, with Erhahon about to enter the final year of his contract in Paisley.

The verdict

Scotland has often been an excellent market for EFL clubs to delve into, with Sunderland’s Ross Stewart and Luton Town’s Allan Campbell being recent examples of exactly that.

Evidently a talent, the St Mirren youngster has not played as regularly this year as he did last year however, with Erhahon totalling just 1,331 minutes of action in all competitions this season.

Interest from Italy does serve as a suggestion that the young midfielder possesses the necessary amount of talent to progress from the Scottish club, and would make his arrival at Portsmouth or Oxford look even more impressive.

Given that he is still only 20 years of age suggests that he has a high ceiling, and with nearly 100 senior games under his belt, he is someone who could quite easily adapt to the rigours of third-tier football in England.