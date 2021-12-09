Portsmouth and Lincoln City make their move to sign 22-year-old at Swansea City

Portsmouth and Lincoln City have been in contact with Swansea City over the availability of Liam Cullen heading into the January transfer window.

According to Football Insider sources, Swansea are set to make Cullen available for loan in the winter window, alerting sides down in League One.

They claim that as a result of that, Portsmouth and Lincoln have both made an enquiry to Swansea about the 22-year-old.

Russell Martin has leaned heavily on Cullen at Swansea despite that, padding out his matchday squad with the forward.

However, eight of his 12 appearances this season have come from the bench, as Swansea continue to find their feet under a new manager.

Cullen is yet to score this season, but has registered one assist.

Portsmouth are currently ninth in the League One table under the management of Danny Cowley, but need to address their lack of goals.

They’ve scored 26 this season, which is considerably less than the top seven sides in the division.

Lincoln, meanwhile, are struggling under Michael Appleton. A 2-0 loss to Crewe earlier in the week has left the Imps only three points above the League One relegation zone heading into the Christmas period.

The Verdict

Cullen is a forward that’s got lot of potential, but at 22, he needs to be playing more than he is.

Swansea have given him a steady introduction to life in senior football, but 10 league starts at his age is hardly giving him the experience needed.

Portsmouth and Lincoln would both find a use for him during the second-half of the season and, given their current situations, would probably offer more starts.

It could, then, work out for all parties involved.

