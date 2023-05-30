Crewe Alexandra weren't in the mix for promotion back to League One at the first time of asking this past season, and because of that they could be about to lose their star attacker.

According to Sunday Mirror Sports Editor Darren Witcoop, their prolific forward Daniel Agyei looks set to be departing, with the Railwaymen resigned to losing their 16-goal talisman this summer despite a new contract being on the table.

Per Witcoop, both Portsmouth and Bradford City - as well as Burton Albion - are tracking the 25-year-old ahead of him potentially becoming a free agent this summer with a view to securing his signature.

Who is Dan Agyei?

Agyei came through the ranks of AFC Wimbledon as a teenager and his 35-goal haul for the under-21's in 2014-15 reportedly caught the eye of several top flight clubs, but it was Burnley who managed to add him to their squad in 2015 whilst they were in the Championship.

He never made it at Turf Moor though as he featured just three times - all in the Premier League in the 2016-17 season - during his time with the Clarets, with loan spells spent at Coventry City, Walsall and Blackpool coming in that period too.

Agyei then signed for Oxford United in 2019 on a free transfer but he failed to become a regular goalscorer, netting just 11 times in 93 appearances before being snapped up by Crewe in January 2022 for an undisclosed fee.

Relegation for Crewe to League Two saw Agyei become a central figure - they may have only finished in 13th position in 2022-23 but Agyei, who played not only up-front but on the right flank as well, score 16 times and also notch five assists in all 46 matches of the league campaign.

Would Dan Agyei be a good signing for Portsmouth or Bradford City?

Agyei hasn't showed the signs in the past that he would be able to step up into League One, start week in and week out and score goals on a regular basis, but a full season in League Two where he has found the back of the net may help him on that path.

Portsmouth are clearly seeking to add to their attacking options and Agyei could feasibly cover not only the centre-forward position but also the inside forward role off the right and cutting onto his stronger left foot.

Even on a free transfer though it's a big gamble for Portsmouth on Agyei's perceived quality, and a move to Bradford may make much more sense.

They will have more financial muscle at fourth tier level than Crewe and they are a bigger club with a larger fanbase, so should a contract offer come from the Bantams then it wouldn't be a shock to see Agyei depart for Valley Parade.