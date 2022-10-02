Portsmouth among League One duo eyeing out on loan Watford player

Portsmouth and Bristol Rovers are both interested in Watford goalkeeper Myles Roberts, journalist Alan Nixon has reported.

Roberts has yet to make his first-team debut for the Hornets, having made the move to the club from fellow Championship side Reading back in January 2020.

The goalkeeper did however, spend last season on loan with Concord Rangers, making 37 appearances appearances to help the club to a 14th place finish in National League North.

This season, Roberts is again back on loan in the sixth-tier, albeit in National League South, with the 20-year-old making ten league appearances for Welling United, who sit sixth in their current table.

Now it seems as though the goalkeeper’s form is starting to attract plenty of attention from elsewhere.

According to this latest update, both Portsmouth and Bristol Rovers have been scouting Roberts during his time on loan with Welling.

It is thought that the League One duo are leading the race to sign the 20-year-old, who could apparently leave Vicarage Road on a permanent basis in the not too distant future.

The Verdict

This is an interesting on to consider for these two League One sides.

Portsmouth are currently relying on the on-loan Alex Griffiths as their first choice between the posts, while Anssi Jaakkola is out of contract at Bristol Rovers at the end of this season.

As a result, both could potentially benefit from the addition of a more long term option in goal, something that Roberts does offer them at the age of 20.

However, the fact that Roberts has yet to play above sixth-tier level means this would be a big step up for him, meaning it could be something of a risk to rely on him as a first choice at this stage of his career.