Portsmouth among clubs weighing up move for Luton Town man

Portsmouth are among a host of clubs interested in signing Luton Town forward Elliot Lee next month, according to reports from Football Insider.

The 25-year-old signed for the Hatters from Barnsley in 2017, and has since scored 26 goals in 87 games for the Bedfordshire outfit.

After scoring 12 goals as they won promotion from League Two in 2018, Lee played an influential role in helping them achieve back-to-back promotions last season, hitting the 12-goal mark again.

But under Graeme Jones, the versatile attacker has found game time hard to come by, and hasn’t featured since their 4-0 Carabao Cup defeat to Leicester City back in September.

Having made just one Championship start this term, Lee’s contract at Kenilworth Road expires at the end of the season, with Pompey reportedly interested in the former West Ham trainee.

Peterborough United and Fleetwood Town are also said to be interested in signing Lee, who could be available on the cheap next month, and the trio have all reportedly made the attacker their top transfer target.

The Verdict

I think that it would be a wise choice to let Lee depart Luton next month, rather than letting him leave potentially on a free transfer at the end of the season.

He was key in their promotion from both League One and League Two, but it seems that he’s failed to adjust to life in the Championship under Graeme Jones.

I think Portsmouth would be the best move for Lee – they are in need of another proven forward to help aid their promotion push, whereas I don’t think he would get regular game time at Peterborough given the quality they have in their attack.