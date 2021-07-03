Portsmouth among clubs pursuing deal for Championship striker

Portsmouth and Wimbledon are among the clubs interested in signing Millwall striker Jon Dadi Bodvarsson, journalist Darren Witcoop has reported.

Bodvarsson has scored just seven goals in 75 appearances for Millwall since joining from Reading in the summer of 2019.

It was recently reported that Millwall are now looking to sell the 29-year-old this summer, and it seems as though interest in the Icelandic attacker is starting to grow.

According to this latest update, Bodvarsson has been offered to a number of League One clubs, with Portsmouth and AFC Wimbledon among those who are now thought to be interested in the striker.

Millwall striker Jon Dadi Bodvarsson being offered to League One clubs. Portsmouth and AFC Wimbledon among those interested. #millwallfc #Portsmouth #afcwimbledon — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) July 3, 2021

Portsmouth will be looking to bounce back next season after missing out on the League One play-offs on the final day of the 2020/21 campaign, while Wimbledon finished 19th, four points clear of the relegation zone, in the third-tier standings.

As things stand, there are 12 months remaining on Bodvarsson’s current contract at The Den, meaning this could be Millwall’s last chance to receive a fee from the sale of the striker.

What was the score the last time Portsmouth played these 25 teams?

1 of 25 What was the score the last time Portsmouth played Accrington Stanley? 1-0 defeat 1-1 2-1 defeat 2-0 win

The Verdict

I do think that this is a move that would work out well for all concerned.

For Bodvarsson, a move such as this would no doubt give him the chance of regular first-team football that he would seemingly struggle to get at Millwall going forward.

Gary Rowett’s side themselves ought to be able to cope without the attacker, so it would make sense to move him on now, while they can still get some funds for him.

For those interested clubs meanwhile, a step down to League One could help Bodvarsson to flourish in front of goal, meaning they may yet be getting an attacker who will be able to help push them forwards in the coming campaign.