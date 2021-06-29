Portsmouth among clubs keen on Championship midfielder

Portsmouth and Wigan Athletic have both enquired about the availability of Coventry City midfielder Jamie Allen, a report from Coventry Live has claimed.

Allen endured a frustrating campaign for Coventry last season, starting just 16 league games as the Sky Blues made their return to the Championship.

Now it seems as though that may have tempted some other clubs to test the water with regards to Allen’s availability now that the transfer window is open.

According to this latest report, League One pair Portsmouth and Wigan have both made enquiries about Allen, with League Two outfit Salford also reported to be keen on the 26-year-old.

It is thought that Coventry would be willing to listen to offers this summer, while Allen, who was born in Rochdale, is said to be open to a move closer to home, which could favour Wigan or Salford in a potential transfer battle.

What was the score the last time Portsmouth played these 25 teams?

1 of 25 What was the score the last time Portsmouth played Accrington Stanley? 1-0 defeat 1-1 2-1 defeat 2-0 win

Having joined Coventry on a three-year deal from Burton Albion back in the summer of 2019, Allen is now entering the final year of his contract with the club.

The Verdict

This could be a decent signing for one of these sides.

Allen was a reliable figure for Coventry in the Championship last season despite his lack of game time, while he also played a useful role for the Sky Blues in their promotion from League One during the 2019/20 campaign.

As a result, it does seem as though the midfielder could be an asset for a Portsmouth or a Wigan, who will be targeting promotion from League One next season.

The fact that Allen’s contract expires next summer also means that a sale could make sense here, since this could be the final chance for Coventry to receive the financial boost of a fee from selling the midfielder.