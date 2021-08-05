Portsmouth ace reveals personal target ahead of new season

Young Portsmouth forward Reeco Hackett-Fairchild is targeting a starting berth in Danny Cowley’s side for the start of the new campaign after impressing during the course of the club’s pre-season.

Hackett-Fairchild was on the scoresheet in Pompey’s final pre-season fixture as he hammered home a strike into top corner in a 1-0 win over Sky Bet Championship side AFC Bournemouth.

The London born striker is now eager to push for a chance in the early stages of the new season after grasping his opportunity during pre-season. He told Portsmouth’s club website: “Getting a goal is always a positive thing for the confidence, but now I’m looking forward to getting them when it matters.”

Formerly of Fulham and Brighton & Hove Albion youth setups, Hackett-Fairchild is no stranger to a loan move having spent time with Dulwich Hamlet, Boreham Wood and Bromley in order to gain further experience to shape his game and fine-tune his qualities.

The forward was well aware that he needed to take every chance that came his way during the pre-season schedule and reiterated this when talking with Portsmouth’s club website: “A big part of pre-season is about showing what you’re capable of, staking a claim and earning your shirt,” and added, “Everyone wants to be starting that first game at Fleetwood on Saturday and you have to show the manager what you can do.”

The Verdict:

Hackett-Fairchild has done his chances no harm with his performances during pre-season and will certainly be knocking on the door for at the very least some form of involvement during the early parts of the season.

Whether the 23-year-old will have to settle for game time in Portsmouth’s cup campaign which starts on Tuesday in the Carabao Cup away to Millwall however, is perhaps more likely at present.

