Portsmouth ace outlines his personal target

Portsmouth midfielder Ryan Tunnicliffe has admitted to Hampshire Live that he has set himself a personal goal target this season.

The 28-year-old was one of a cluster of new signings that was brought in at Fratton Park over the summer and has already made a bright start to life on the South Coast following his departure from Luton Town.

Tunnicliffe has already racked up one goal and three assists in his opening seven league games and is slowly proving to be a key player for Danny Cowley’s side.

Now the former Manchester United youth player has revealed that he has set himself a personal target to achieve during the course of the current season, as he stated the following recently:

“I’ve told him [Danny Cowley] my aims and how many I want to score and he’s told me how many goals I owe him this season.

“I’ve got one of them and I will be working towards repaying the faith and the belief and confidence he has in me as well.

“If I can chip in with goals, it takes the pressure of the rest of the team, it helps the team and it’ll drive results. That is the aim.”

Tunnicliffe wasn’t much of a goalscorer prior to making the move to Pompey, with the player having only scored 12 goals in over 260 games at Football League level.

Currently playing in a more advanced role under Cowley, the 28-year-old will now be looking to hit the back of the net on a more consistent basis for his new side.

The Verdict

Tunnicliffe has perhaps had a much bigger impact at Fratton Park than most people would have expected and both the management team and the supporters willow undoubtedly be hoping that he continues his good form.

His driving runs in midfield help to create opportunities for not only himself but also others and it shows that he can display a different side to his game.

Cowley deserves a lot of credit for getting so much out of his new signing and it certainly appears that the Pompey boss has recognised the impact that the ex-Fulham player can have in a more advanced midfield position.

Whether Tunnicliffe drops a bit deeper into the midfield further along the line remains to be seen but for now he is doing a sterling job at playing as a makeshift attacking midfielder.