Portman Road: How does Ipswich Town’s stadium capacity compare to the rest of League One?

Ipswich Town are enjoying an excellent season in League One as they look to make a return to the Championship.

The Tractor Boys currently sit second in the table, two points behind leaders Plymouth Argyle and one point clear of third-placed Sheffield Wednesday.

Kieran McKenna’s side, who finished 11th in the league last campaign, are aiming for a return to the second tier after relegation in 2019. They have not yet made the play-offs in their time in the division, but are very much in promotion contention this time around.

Ipswich have lost just two of their 21 league games this season are the second top scorers in the league with 38 goals, only beaten by Plymouth who have scored 39. They also boast one of the best defensive records, with just 19 goals conceded.

Quiz: What shirt number are these 25 current Ipswich Town players?

1 of 25 Freddie Ladapo 11 9 18 21

The fans have really bought into McKenna’s project and the club have had very high home attendances this season. But how does the capacity of Portman Road compare to some of the other stadiums in the league?

According to transfermarkt, Portman Road is the fourth biggest stadium in the league, holding 29,673 people.

The biggest stadium in the league is Sheffield Wednesday’s Hillsborough (39,859), while Derby County’s Pride Park (33,597) and MK Dons’ Stadium MK (30,500) are the others that are larger than the Tractor Boys’ home.

Just behind are Bolton Wanderers’ University of Bolton Stadium (28,723), Charlton Athletic’s The Valley (26,875) and Barnsley’s Oakwell (24,009).

But Portman Road is almost six times bigger than the smallest ground in the league, which is Forest Green Rovers’ The New Lawn, which only seats 5,140 people.

Some of the other smaller venues include Fleetwood Town’s Highbury Stadium (5,327), Accrington Stanley’s Wham Stadium (5,450) and Morecambe’s Mazuma Stadium (6,476).

As one of the bigger clubs in the league, Ipswich need to take advantage of higher attendances than their rivals and the home record this season has been extremely strong, with just one defeat on their own patch.

The fans have not had much to cheer in recent years, but McKenna has brought a togetherness to the club and built a team which is delivering on the pitch and the Tractor Boys will be optimistic of promotion this season if they can maintain their current form.