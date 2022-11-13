Porteous, McKinstry: The Stoke City transfer dilemmas Neil is likely to face in January

Stoke City will be desperate to reassess their season during the World Cup break following a reasonably underwhelming start to the 2022/23 campaign.

After years of stability under former boss Michael O’Neill, they would have been desperate to push on and vastly improve on their midtable finishes in recent seasons, with the Potters failing to make any real form of progress.

The one high point of recent years has been their recruitment though, seemingly managing to reduce their wage bill whilst still attracting high-calibre players to their club, offloading high earners and making some shrewd additions in return.

The signings of Josh Laurent, Dwight Gayle and Liam Delap in the summer were seen by many as real masterstrokes, even if they haven’t fully exploded into life at the bet365 Stadium just yet with all three having the ability to be key contributors this season.

Current boss Alex Neil will almost certainly be using this interval to plan for the January window with the former Sunderland boss likely to want to put his own stamp on the Staffordshire outfit’s first-team squad when the next calendar year comes around.

With this in mind, we take a look at two transfer dilemmas Neil may need to face in the next couple of months.

Should they move for Porteous in January or next summer?

Stoke are one of four named sides interested in making a move for Hibernian centre-back Ryan Porteous, according to a report from the Daily Record earlier this week.

Luton Town, Millwall and Sheffield Wednesday are also believed to be interested, with the latter’s addition of Michael Ihiekwe and Michael Smith showing that they could be serious competitors in this race.

However, with the Owls currently in the division below and Luton’s change of manager potentially changing their stance on Porteous, the Potters may feel as though they have a good chance of landing the defender.

And the 23-year-old may see the bet365 Stadium as an attractive destination considering Neil has managed north of the border before – but should they make a move to try and bring him in permanently in the winter or should they sign him on a pre-contract deal and wait until the summer to get him?

He could make a big short-term impact considering how good he has been for Lee Johnson’s side this season – but they may have enough options after the World Cup break with Harry Souttar returning to action.

How far should they be willing to go to secure McKinstry?

The Staffordshire club are also believed to be monitoring Motherwell loan man Stuart McKinstry along with Sheffield United and Burnley, with The Scottish Sun reporting the Potters’ interest.

McKinstry is currently spending time away from Leeds United, with his contract at Elland Road expiring next summer and able to be picked up for free at that point if he fails to put pen to paper on a new deal.

The Whites are set to engage in negotiations with the 20-year-old regarding a new deal – but he isn’t guaranteed to put pen to paper on fresh terms considering he isn’t likely to be one of the first names on the teamsheet in West Yorkshire next season.

But would this be a good move for the Potters? Probably – because he’s only 20 at this stage and is a regular in the Scottish Premiership – so he could be sold on for a considerable amount in the future.

But how far should they go to land him though? Both of their reported competitors in this race will probably be able to offer McKinstry more than them in terms of a wage, so they shouldn’t be prepared to fork out too much money to try and land him, especially when he isn’t guaranteed to be a regular starter at Stoke next season and beyond.