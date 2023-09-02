Highlights John Rudge features on the list of Port Vale's most successful managers, with a win percentage of 37.1% over 749 games. He is a club hero known for developing and selling talented players.

John Askey is closely ahead with a win percentage of 37.4% over 91 games. He started his career at Vale as a youth player and failed to make a senior appearance before becoming manager in 2019.

Rob Page, the current Wales manager, ranks third with a win percentage of 37.6% over 93 games. He started as a coach at Vale and led the team to a 12th place finish in League One before leaving in 2016.

Port Vale begin another year in League One this season as they look to push on after securing safety last season.

Tasked with the job of building on their survival last season is Andy Crosby. Crosby took permanent charge of the club at the back end of the 2022/23, after a successful interim stint.

With Crosby looking to make his mark, we’ve looked at who are the 10 most successful Vale managers based on win percentage.

Here are 10 managers who have had the best win percentage in their time in charge of the club and who have also managed more than 20 games.

10 John Rudge, 37.1%

The first name on the list of Port Vale’s most successful managers based on win percentage is John Rudge. He had a win percentage of 37.1% over his long stint as Vale manager.

Rudge stands as the longest serving manager at Port Vale and is seen as a hero of the club. While manager, he took charge of 749 games, winning 278 of those games.

His spell at the club is remembered for developing talented players, and then selling them on for large profit.

Sir Alex Ferguson once said: “Every Port Vale supporter should get down on their knees and thank The Lord for John Rudge.”

9 John Askey, 37.4%

Second on the list is John Askey, who has a win percentage of 37.4%. Askey won 34 of his 91 games as manager of Vale.

He was the manager as recently as 2021, starting the role in 2019. By joining the club as manager, he re-joined the club he was at during his youth career. He failed to make a senior appearance for Vale as a player.

8 Rob Page, 37.6%

The current Wales manager, Rob Page, is third on the list of Port Vale’s most successful managers based on win percentage. Page managed Vale between 2014 and 2016, winning 35 out of his 93 games. He left the club with a win percentage of 37.6%.

Page started as a coach at the club under Micky Adams. After working his way up the coaching ladder at Port Vale, he became their manager in 2014.

The Welshman led Port Vale to a 12th place finish in League One. Page left Port Vale for Northampton Town in 2016.

7 Gordon Hodgson, 37.8%

The next manager on the list, Gordon Hodgson, is a name not every Vale fan might be familiar with. Hodgson managed the club between 1946 and 1951, taking charge of 222 games.

Hodgson spent time developing young local players due to the tight finances at the club. Despite the restrictions, he had a respectable 37.8% win percentage at Port Vale.

Despite applying for roles at Everton and Liverpool, Hodgson didn’t manage again after leaving Port Vale.

6 Freddie Steele, 38.7%

Freddie Steele had two stints as manager of Port Vale. The first, between 1951 and 1957, started as player-manager. The second came between 1962 and 1965.

Over his two spells as manager, Steele won 143 of his 369 games, which is a win percentage of 38.7%. He ranks eighth on the list of Port Vale’s most successful managers based on win percentage.

5 Norman Low, 40.7%

Scottish manager, Norman Low, managed Port Vale between 1957 and 1962. Having won 116 of his 285 games in charge, Low has a win percentage of 40.7%.

Low helped the club win the Fourth Division title campaign in the 1958/59 season. Despite showing signs of further progression, Low was replaced by Steele in 1962.

4 Micky Adams, 41.29%

Another manager who did two spells as Vale manager is Adams. He was in charge between 2009 and 2010, and then between 2011 and 2014. In his second spell, he guided them to promotion from League Two in the 2012/13 season.

Adams won 102 of his 247 games as manager of Vale. He holds an impressive 41.29% win percentage and sits fourth in the list of Port Vale’s best managers based on win percentage.

3 Darrell Clarke, 41.9%

Starting the top three is Darrell Clarke. Clarke was Port Vale manager between 2021 and 2023, managing 124 games and winning 52. His win percentage as Port Vale manager is 41.9%.

Clarke took over the side when they were 18th in League Two but secured their Football League safety in the 2020/21 season. In his first full season (2021/22), Clarke led Port Vale to the League Two play-offs, which they went on to win.

After a poor first season in League One, Clarke was sacked in 2023 by Port Vale. Clarke left the club after two wins in 18 games and the club in 18th.

2 Warneford Cresswell, 42.6%

The former Everton and Sunderland player, described as “The Prince of Full Backs”, started his management career at Port Vale. He enjoyed success during his one year at the club. Cresswell managed 47 games, winning 20, which is a win percentage of 42.6%.

Cresswell was known as a strict manager, but his methods led to results during part of the season. Unfortunately, the team fell off and finished 11th. Cresswell left at the end of the season.

1 Tom Morgan, 43.9%

Topping the list is Tom Morgan, who had an impressive 43.9% win percentage as manager of Vale. Morgan had two spells as manager of Vale between 1929 and 1932, and then 1937 and 1939.

Morgan was originally on the books as a player, but an injury ended his career in 1911. Port Vale offered Morgan a job as a scout at the club. He also worked as assistant secretary and reserve team manager before taking over as manager in 1929.

Morgan enjoyed immediate success as manager. In the 1929/30 season, he won the Third Division North title with Port Vale. In their first season in the Second Division, Vale finished fifth. However, a poor season the following season resulted in Morgan being sacked.

After five years away from the club, Morgan joined for a second spell. However, this spell wasn’t as successful as Morgan’s first.