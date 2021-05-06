Port Vale’s Tom Conlon named FLW Fans’ League Two Player of the Month for April

Port Vale midfielder Tom Conlon has been named the FLW Fans’ League Two Player of the Month for April after winning an impressive 57% of the fan vote.

Vale were near-flawless last month – going unbeaten and taking 16 points from a possible 18 as they look to finish the season with a flourish.

Key to that run was Conlon, with the 25-year-old proving integral both defensively and in the final third.

As well as scoring three times to take his tally for the season up to 10, the midfielder made 18 tackles with his tenacity helping his side keep control of games.

Conlon’s performances have earned him the FLW Fans’ League Two Player of the Month award for April after he won 57% of the public vote.

Bolton defender Alex Baptiste finished second with 29% of the vote, followed by Oldham midfielder Conor McAleny with 8%.

Cheltenham Town shot-stopper Josh Griffiths (3%), Morecambe forward Carlos Mendes Gomes (2%), and Salford City marksman Ian Henderson (1%) were also nominated.