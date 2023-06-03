Having been promoted from League Two via the play-offs in 2021/22, 2022/23 proved to be a campaign of consolidation for Port Vale.

First and foremost, the club avoided an immediate return to the fourth tier, which would have been the ultimate aim before a ball was kicked last August.

In the end, the Valiants finished the season in 18th place.

Avoiding the drop will no doubt have pleased all Port Vale supporters, including these famous faces below.

Port Vale's famous fans

Indeed, the club have a few high-profile celebrity fans, it turns out, four of which we have identified and discussed here.

Robbie Williams

One of the biggest names to be a fan of Port Vale is popstar Robbie Williams.

The musician found fame as part of Take That initially, and has gone on to have an incredibly successful solo career.

Indeed, to date, he has a total of 14 UK number one singles to his name, which is very impressive.

Born in Stoke-on-Trent, Williams performed what was dubbed a 'homecoming' gig at Vale Park back in June 2022.

Simon Webbe

Another musician and famous face to support Port Vale is Simon Webbe.

Like Williams, Webbe found fame through his part in a boyband, 'Blue'.

According to an article by last.fm, Webbe s a self-confessed fan of the Valiants and even had trials for the club as a youngster.

To date, Webbe has released three solo studio albums in 2005, 2006 and 2017, and has five singles that charted top 40 in the United Kingdom.

Is Jonathan Wilkes also a Port Vale fan?

Another on this list to be born in Stoke-on-Trent, Jonathan Wilkes is yet another famous Port Vale fan.

Reportedly best friends with Robbie WIlliams, the pair founded Soccer Aid back in 2006 - which has gone on to be a huge success.

Wilkes also played for Port Vale as a youngster, before joining Everton as a teenager, so this could be where his love of the club comes from.

If there was any doubt about his support for the club, Wilkes expressed his delight at their match versus Peterborough being broadcast live on Sky Sports back in January.

Who does Phil Taylor support?

Last, but certainly not least, Phil Taylor, or Phil 'The Power' Taylor as you have probably more commonly heard him referred to, is another famous Port Vale supporter.

Considered by many to be the greatest darts player of all time, the 62-year-old has won a total of 16 world championships throughout his career.

Taylor discussed his support for the club in an interview with the Guardian back in 2003 when asked if he supported Vale or Stoke City, and revealed at the time that he sponsored one of the club's youth sides.

There were even rumours that 'The Power' could invest in the club way back in 2011, too.