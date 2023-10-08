Highlights Port Vale have had several long-standing players, but there have also been players who have only made one appearance for the club.

Port Vale have had a number of long-standing players over the years. This season they’ve got a squad looking to do the unexpected and challenge for promotion.

Whilst we've seen the likes of Vale legend Tom Pope, there have been players who haven’t enjoyed the best time while at Port Vale.

With that in mind, we’ve looked at the players who have made just a single appearance for the club.

Here are the eight players that have only made one appearance for the club and where they are now. To make the list, the player has to still be an active player.

Jonny Maddison - Morpeth Town AFC

Starting the list of Port Vale’s one appearance wonders is Jonny Maddison. He joined on a free transfer from Darlington and made one appearance in the EFL Trophy.

Maddison is now with Morpeth Town, who play in the Northern Premier League Premier Division.

Dimitar Evtimov - CSKA-Sofia

Bulgarian goalkeeper Dimitar Evtimov joined on loan from Portuguese side Olhanense but played just once for Port Vale. He returned to his parent club after not becoming a constant in the side.

After spells with Nottingham Forest, Burton Albion, and Accrington Stanley, he’s now with CSKA-Sofia in Bulgaria.

Francisco Júnior - Sepsi OSK Sf. Gheorghe

Francisco Júnior joined with fans expecting big things from the Everton loanee. However, he only managed one game for the club in League One.

He’s now with Romanian side Sepsi OSK Sf. Gheorghe. Júnior featured in the Conference League qualifiers this season, a far cry from his poor loan spell with Port Vale.

Nathan Ferguson - Wealdstone FC

Central midfielder, Nathan Ferguson, joined from Burton Albion but couldn’t make a lasting impact at the club.

Ferguson’s now with Wealdstone FC as they look for promotion out of the National League to the Football League.

Brendon Daniels - Stourbridge FC

After joining on a free transfer, Brendon Daniels made only one appearance for Port Vale in the EFL Trophy. He was shipped out on loan for the majority of his Port Vale career.

Daniels now plays for Stourbridge FC in the Southern League Premier Division Central.

Harry Benns - Bamber Bridge FC

After coming through the Port Vale academy, Harry Benns made one short appearance for the team. Benns played 15 minutes in League Two before being moved out on loan.

Benns has played for a number of non-league sides and now finds himself with Bamber Bridge.

Romaine Sawyers - Cardiff City

A recognisable name in the Football League, Romaine Sawyers did make one appearance for Port Vale after joining on loan. Sawyers joined from West Brom on a one-month loan before returning to West Brom.

After spells with Brentford, Walsall, and Stoke City, Sawyers is now with Cardiff City in the Championship.

Luke Chapman - Sutton Coldfield Town

The final name on the list of Port Vale one appearance wonders is Luke Chapman. The midfielder played just one minute for Port Vale after coming through the academy.

He went on to play around the non-league pyramid. Chapman’s last noted club was Sutton Coldfield Town in the Northern Premier League Division One Midlands.