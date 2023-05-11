Despite recently parting company with manager Darrell Clarke, Port Vale managed to finish the 2022-23 League One season in a respectable 18th position in their first time back in the third tier of English football since 2017.

Clarke lost his job following an extended poor run of form and the Valiants hierarchy will now have to seek a new manager for next season, but there is something to build on at the very least for whoever comes into the fold at Vale Park.

Vale's recent squads have been built primarily on free transfers and loanees - gone are the days of the late 1990's when they were pushing for the Premier League and they were spending six-figure transfer fees on individuals.

That was a regular occurrence for the club in the 90s - but what are their five most expensive signings up to now? Let's take a look...

5 Marcus Bent

A much-travelled striker by the end of his career, Bent scored goals at times in the Premier League and when he signed for the Vale in 1999 for £300,000, he had already played five times in the top flight of English football.

Having failed to fire for the club, he was sold later that year for £375,000 to Sheffield United and he then went on to score goals at both second tier and Premier League level for various clubs - unfortunately in recent years though his life has somewhat spiralled as he was declared bankrupt in 2019.

4 Martin Foyle

Vale splashed out a club-record £375,000 fee in 1991 to Oxford for Foyle services, and for five seasons in a row he hit double figures in all competitions.

Foyle later became a manager for Vale and other clubs, but more recently he has been a head of recruitment at Motherwell, Morecambe and now St. Mirren in Scotland - all alongside manager Stephen Robinson at those clubs.

3 Dave Brammer

A man who had two stints at Vale, Brammer signed for £350,000 in 1999 from Wrexham, but add-ons eventually took that to £450,000.

He joined Vale's rivals Crewe in 2001 not long after winning the club's Player of the Season award - it's unclear however what Brammer is up to now following his retirement in 2009.

2 Jon McCarthy

A £450,000 purchase from York City in 1995, McCarthy was a winger that Vale made considerable profit on when selling him to Birmingham two years later for £1.5 million.

Following the end of his playing days, McCarthy became Chester FC manager in 2016 and was most recently assistant manager to Craig Harrison at Connah's Quay Nomads in Wales.

1 Gareth Ainsworth

The aforementioned McCarthy, along with Steve Guppy, were replaced with Ainsworth in 1997 for a £500,000 fee, and he is another who was turned over for profit as he left for Wimbledon in 2000 for a £2 million fee.

Having been Wycombe Wanderers manager for around 11 years, Ainsworth is currently in charge of Queens Park Rangers - another one of his former clubs back in his playijng days - and has been since Februrary.