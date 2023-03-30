On the whole, this does look as though it has been a rather successful season for Port Vale.

After a 3-0 win over Mansfield Town in the 2022 League Two play-off final, the current campaign saw the Valiants make their return to League One for the first time in five years.

That is something that so far appears to have gone reasonably well for Darrell Clarke's side, with the club currently 16th in the third-tier standings.

Sitting ten points clear of the relegation zone with eight games remaining, Vale also look well set to get another chance to show what they can do at this level next season.

Among the fans who will no doubt be hoping they can prove successful with those efforts, are a number of well known faces, who will be familiar to many for their own exploits.

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at four of Port Vale's most famous right here, but have you ever spotted them at Vale Park.

4 Robbie Williams

Williams is arguably one of the most recognisable singers in the World, both for his work as part of the band Take That, and his successful solo career.

However, he has still been heavily involved with Port Vale, his childhood club over the years, helping to design the club's kits for the 2020/21 season, and even investing money into the Valiants in the past.

Indeed, the singer has also performed at Vale Park as a footballer, having featured in a testimonial match for club legend Neil Aspin some years ago.

3 Simon Webbe

Another from the world of entertainment who is a follower of Port Vale, comes in the form of Simon Webbe.

The singer, songwriter and actor is perhaps best known for his part in the successful boyband Blue, who have sold over 15 million records worldwide.

Things could have been different for Webbe however, given he was on the books of Port Vale until he suffered an injury that ended his career as a teenager, although he does remain a follower of the club.

2 Jonathan Wilkes

Another famous face who was in fact part of the youth setup at the Valiants as a youngster, is Jonathan Wilkes.

A friend of the aforementioned Williams, Wilkes joined Vale as a seven-year-old, before moving to Everton, although he eventually decided against pursuing a career in football.

Instead, Wilkes has become a singer and presenter, although he does still have some involvement in football, being a regular competitor in SoccerAid matches.

1 Phil Taylor

One Port Vale supporter who did enjoy an excellent career in sport, albeit a different one to football, is of course Phil Taylor.

There are few who have dominated their sport in the same way Taylor has in darts, with "The Power" having won 16 World titles, and 85 major championships in total between 1987 and 2018.

Having been born in the area, Taylor also remains a lifelong Port Vale fan, as he has previously admitted in interviews.