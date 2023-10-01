Highlights Port Vale finished 18th in their first season back in League One after being promoted via the play-offs in 2022.

Port Vale enjoyed a first season back in League One last year.

The club finished 18th in the third division table in their first campaign back at that level.

The team was promoted via the play-offs in 2022 following a fifth place finish in the League Two standings.

They survived a relegation battle, finishing four points clear of the bottom four by earning 49 from 46 games.

Port Vale will now be looking to push on and compete further up the table over the next year.

Who are the famous Port Vale supporters?

Perhaps some of the better known supporters of the club will turn up at Vale Park to cheer on the squad’s efforts over the course of the current season.

Here we look at who some of the most famous people that support Vale are…

Phil Taylor

Phil “the Power” Taylor is known as one of the greatest ever darts players, winning 16 world championships during his career.

There were reports that he was interested in investing in Port Vale over a decade ago, as he looked to give a helping hand to the club he supports, but it never came to fruition.

He is currently retired from darts, but can still be spotted attending home games at Vale Park from time to time.

The 63-year-old grew up close to the area, and is a boyhood fan of the League One side.

Simon Webbe

Webbe is a British singer and songwriter, best known for being in the early 2000’s boy band Blue.

He has sold over 15 million records during his singing career, including five separate top 40 UK singles.

Blue disbanded in 2005, but reunited six years later and remain active to this day.

Webbe is well known for being a supporter of Port Vale, and even trained as a youth player with the club before injuries scuppered his chances of making it into the senior first team.

Jonathan Wilkes

Wilkes trained alongside Webbe in the youth team, but neither made it at the club as professional players.

The 45-year-old is a supporter of the club regardless, having moved on from his football aspirations and into the entertainment business.

Wilkes is a TV presenter and a singer, breaking into the UK top 40 with the single Just Another Day in 2001, before going on to become a panto star.

He grew up in the Stoke-on-Trent area near Port Vale.

The entertainer has become involved with competing and organising the annual Soccer Aid charity event, a role he has held since 2006.

Robbie Williams

Williams is friends with Wilkes and has taken part in the same Soccer Aid charity events in the past.

The former Take That artist has even gone so far as to perform in front of his fellow Port Vale supporters, holding a concert in Vale Park last year.

The 49-year-old is a massively popular singer, with his career really taking off with Take That in the 1990’s.

He is still an active performer, and is still touring around the world where he performs some of his most famous hits.