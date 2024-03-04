Highlights Port Vale fans saw a bright day in May with a 3-0 victory at Wembley after a five-year absence from the third tier.

Some players from the Wembley team have moved on, with varying success at different clubs in different leagues.

Manager Darrell Clarke's journey from Wembley success to coaching struggles, and back to success at Cheltenham Town, is a rollercoaster.

Port Vale fans haven't had much to cheer about for the last two seasons, with many irate at the lack of progress on and off the pitch since the club got promoted to League One in 2022.

But they were in full voice on that bright day in May, with thousands of them packed into Wembley to witness a classy 3-0 victory over Mansfield Town that saw them into the third tier after a five-year absence.

The recent run of bad form has seen Vale fans question some of the transfer moves the club have made in the last two seasons. Here we look at the eleven starters from that Wembley team and manager Darrell Clarke - and ask: Where are they now?

Port Vale's victorious Wembley team: Where are they now? Aidan Stone Notts County ( League Two) James Gibbons Cambridge United (League One) Nathan Smith Port Vale Connor Hall Colchester United (League Two) David Worrall Barrow (League Two) Tom Pett Cheltenham Town (League One) Jake Taylor Morecambe (League Two) Mal Benning Shrewsbury Town (League One) Ben Garrity Port Vale James Wilson Port Vale Kian Harratt Huddersfield Town (Championship) Darrell Clarke Cheltenham Town (League One)

GK: Aidan Stone

Notts County

Goalkeeper Aidan Stone was playing against the club that had released him just 12 months previously and was a big factor in getting Vale to the final. He saved a penalty in the nailbiting play-off semi-final shootout with Swindon Town and had done well to command the number one jersey after Brazilian Lucas Covolan had started the season and Tomas Holy had been brought in from Ipswich Town on loan.

Despite an impressive first season, Stone found himself battling with another loanee, Oxford United’s Jack Stephens, the following campaign, and despite 26 appearances in all competitions, was allowed to leave the club on a free in the summer of 2023 after Vale signed Connor Ripley from Morecambe.

Stone went to Notts County and despite being sent off on his debut has managed to hold down the starting spot so far.

RCB: James Gibbons

Cambridge United (on loan from Bristol Rovers)

The final proved to be James Gibbons’ last game for Port Vale, a fairytale ending to a story that started when he joined the club aged 11. Over six seasons with the first team the Stoke-born full-back racked up 138 appearances and later in his Vale career showed his flexibility – filling in at left-back or playing further forward on the right.

However, his time came to a somewhat acrimonious end. Despite being offered a new deal he turned it down to join fellow promoted club Bristol Rovers. He made 34 appearances in the 2022/23 season but an injury at the start of the next campaign saw him lose his place.

In January 2024, he joined League One side Cambridge United on loan, citing Neil Harris as “a gaffer I want to play for”. However, Harris has since moved to Millwall.

CB: Nathan Smith

Port Vale

Local lad Nathan Smith made his 53rd appearance of the season at Wembley and had already made more than 300 appearances for the Vale despite being just 25 at the time. Smith had a brilliant campaign, being named in the Guardian’s League Two Team of The Year and earning a contract extension in the process. Smith has gone on to feature regularly in League One – missing just one game last year – but has been singled out by some supporters this season as being below par.

Ironically, despite being small for a typical centre-back, at just 5ft 11 inches, Smith tends to have better games against big tall strikers, successfully keeping the likes of Andy Carroll quiet, but has appeared to struggle against short, agile frontmen.

LCB: Connor Hall

Colchester United

Signed from Harrogate Town in the January of 2021/22, Hall was a revelation in defence, with his aerial ability combined with his pace proving a vital asset to Vale as they pushed for promotion. He popped up with the winner in a crucial victory against Hartlepool and was imperious in the final too, making a crucial goal-line clearance.

Hall retained in his place in League One, making 20 league appearances, but the commute from Cambridgeshire was proving too much, and he requested a transfer. Hall moved to Essex club Colchester United to be closer to home. He now captains the League Two side.

RWB: David Worrall

Barrow

Ex-Millwall man David Worrall was a fan favourite at Port Vale. Signed at the start of the club’s latest stint in League Two, he’d already amassed more than 200 appearances by the time the play-off final came along.

He started at right wing-back, a position he found himself in covering for James Gibbons’ absences during the normal season. His positional flexibility and constant running endeared him to the Vale faithful.

He enjoyed another 39 appearances at Port Vale during their first season back in League One but was only offered a one-year contract at the end of his deal, and opted instead to drop back to League Two and play for Barrow.

CM: Tom Pett

Cheltenham Town

A midfield orchestrator, Tom Pett is perhaps the biggest surprise when it comes to players who has since left - and on a free transfer. Pett had a superb season in the Vale midfield and was given the captaincy in the absence of midfield partner Tom Conlon.

He made 39 League Two appearances in the promotion year and continued to play regularly in League One, notching up 30 appearances, despite the midfield addition of Funso Ojo.

Pett won back-to-back player of the match awards at Vale Park in March 2023, but despite his impressive form he was not given a new contract and found himself without a club in the summer.

However, when ex-Vale boss Darrell Clarke took over at Cheltenham Town one of his first calls was to the out-of-contract Pett, who signed a short-term deal with the Robins until January 2024. Impressive performances saw that contract extended until the summer, and he was on hand to torment his old team as Cheltenham ran out 3-2 winners against Vale in February.

CM: Jake Taylor

Morecambe

A box-to-box midfielder with a keen eye for goal, Jake Taylor first endeared himself to Port Vale fans during the 2019/20 season when he joined on loan from Nottingham Forest.

He hit seven goals in 25 appearances for the Valiants that term. Another loan beckoned, this time at Scunthorpe before Vale brought the 22-year-old back on a permanent deal.

Injuries hampered his time at Vale Park, where he made just 23 league appearances over one and a half seasons, but he timed his fitness to perfection in the promotion season, coming off the bench in a crucial victory against Hartlepool United, and earning a starting spot for the big day.

He surprisingly moved to Morecambe in the weeks that followed, where he made 23 league appearances as they were relegated. Injuries have continued to be a problem and many of his appearances for his new club have been from the bench.

LWB: Mal Benning

Shrewsbury Town

Ex-Walsall and Mansfield Town player Mal Benning was another player who hit form just at the right time in Vale’s promotion season. Initially signing on a one-year deal, his marauding runs from left wing-back saw him make 36 appearances in all competitions.

He was particularly impressive in the second leg semi-final victory against Swindon, netting what proved to be the winning penalty, and also assisted and scored in the final, finishing off a Worrall cross towards the end of the game, in front of the Vale fans.

Benning had his contract extended as Vale started life in League One and looked a competent operator at that level, playing 39 times as Vale made sure of safety.

However, in the summer of 2023, it was announced Benning would be leaving the club, with director of football David Flitcroft stating: “Due to the summer recruitment and the emergence of our younger players from the academy, Mal wouldn’t get the regular game time that he would hope for and that a move away from Vale Park would be in his best interest.”

Benning signed a one-year deal with fellow League One side Shrewsbury Town and has looked good in patches this season.

AM: Ben Garrity

Port Vale

Liverpool-born attacking midfielder Ben Garrity is perhaps as crucial to Port Vale now as he was in an impressive first season with the Valiants. Signed from Blackpool for an undisclosed fee, Garrity hit the ground running and netted 12 times across 53 appearances in all competitions.

It was his header that hit the bar and rebounded to James Wilson to score in the final, and despite contrasting reports about potential Peterborough United interest in the summer with a move to Peterborough United, Garrity remains at the club today.

CF: James Wilson

Port Vale

Another who still remains at the club, the arrival ofJ ames Wilson from Salford in the summer of 2021 was seen as a coup for the Vale, with the local boy finding form before being sidelined with a broken foot.

He returned in plenty of time for the play-off saga though, scoring in both the semi-final matches as well as tucking away his penalty, and then scoring and being named man of the match in the final.

However, an injury never seems to be far away. He appeared 25 times in League One the following year but rarely played 90 minutes, or made appearances from the bench.

Wilson looked set to leave the club but signed another short-term deal in the summer after training with Vale in pre-season. Injuries have limited his contributions since.

CF: Kian Harratt

Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield Town striker Kian Harratt signed on loan in January 2022 and immediately made an impact, scoring with a diving header in an FA Cup tie with Brentford in front of a packed Vale Park.

19-year-old Harratt did exactly what he was signed to do, popping up with crucial goals and generally being a menace to opposition defences. He scored the opener in the final and was a lively presence in the Port Vale dressing room.

It was a surprise to many Port Vale didn’t sign the striker for another loan upon promotion – instead, Harratt went to Bradford City in League Two, where he suffered from a lack of game time and made just five league appearances.

He returned to parent club Huddersfield and found a way into the first team under Neil Warnock, scoring a vital goal in a win over Watford in April 2023. However, Harratt’s career is now on hold after he was given a four-month ban and fined £3,200 in February 2024 after due to gambling offences.

Manager: Darrell Clarke

Cheltenham Town

Then-Port Vale manager Darrell Clarke made a triumphant return to the team towards the end of the season following a tragic family bereavement just months earlier.

In an emotional gesture, he let his assistant Andy Crosby lead the team out at Wembley in recognition of the job he had done in his absence, and then witnessed every fan in the stadium, from both Port Vale and Mansfield, give him a minute's applause in recognition of his loss.

Clarke was left holding the trophy at the end of the game, with players and fans genuinely delighted for him. Clarke led the team into League One and had them sitting comfortably mid-table in January before a disastrous transfer window saw them plummet down the table.

Clarke was fired in April 2023, with assistant Crosby taking over, and he was out of work until Cheltenham Town, rooted to the bottom of League One, came calling in September.

Clarke has turned them around in remarkable fashion and could deliver a remarkable escape from what looked like a certain relegation.