This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Grimsby Town manager Paul Hurst is reportedly under consideration for the vacant managerial position at Port Vale, according to Football Insider.

The report claims that the Valiants, along with Championship side Blackpool, are both interested in appointing Hurst this summer after his excellent work with the Mariners this season.

Vale are on the hunt for a new manager after the surprise sacking of Darrell Clarke earlier this week.

The 45-year-old led the club to promotion from League Two through the play-offs last season, but he was dismissed after a run of seven games without a win which left them 18th in the table, six points above the relegation zone.

Andy Crosby has been placed in charge until the end of the season, but Hurst has emerged as a potential contender to become Clarke's long-term replacement.

We asked some of our FLW writers for their thoughts on Hurst's potential appointment.

James Reeves

Hurst would be an intriguing appointment for the Valiants.

He has done an excellent job in his second spell with the Mariners, leading them back to the Football League at the first attempt last season and guiding them to a comfortable season in the fourth tier this campaign, while he also masterminded an impressive FA Cup run, beating the likes of Luton Town and Southampton.

Hurst has a mixed managerial reputation after disappointing spells with Ipswich Town and Scunthorpe United, but he should not be judged too harshly on those stints given the challenging circumstances he faced at both clubs.

The 48-year-old does have a good record in League One, leading Shrewsbury Town to the play-off final in 2018 despite operating with a much lower budget than many of their third tier rivals.

It would not be an appointment without risks, but Hurst could be a gamble worth taking.

Declan Harte

Hurst’s two stints with Grimsby Town have shown a lot of promise and the 48-year-old is clearly a very capable coach.

He has struggled at other clubs, such as Scunthorpe United and Ipswich Town, in the past.

But if Port Vale can offer him the right environment and invest in his ideas then perhaps he could be the ideal candidate to take over the first team squad.

This summer can provide a fresh start for the time and the right moves in the transfer market could have the team competing higher up the League One table with the right manager at the helm.

It’s a gamble to think Hurst could be that man, but there is some evidence to suggest he has what it takes to bring the club to the next level.

Ned Holmes

The sacking of Darrell Clarke took me by surprise - as it did much of the EFL. You have to assume it was due to behind-the-scenes issues as avoiding relegation, which Vale are on course to do, should be viewed as a successful season.

What it does mean is that the next appointment is vital and Paul Hurst would be a fantastic appointment.

He led Grimsby back to the EFL via the play-offs and has them on course for an impressive mid-table finish.

Hurst is a coach that can help Vale to build on the progress made under Clarke in recent seasons.

The concern will be his previous struggles away from Blundell Park and whether they can tempt him to leave with the Mariners on the up.