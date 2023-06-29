It has been a rather productive start to the summer transfer window at Port Vale, with the Valiants welcoming four fresh faces to their Staffordshire home already as they prepare for the upcoming League One campaign.

The third tier looks fairly wide open when looking ahead to the 2023/24 season and there will be lots of belief that Andy Crosby's side will be able to at least challenge for a top half finish.

It remains to be seen how busy the rest of the summer transfer window, both from an incomings and outgoings perspective, with the new campaign getting underway in around five weeks' time.

Whilst we wait for League One to start afresh in early August, here, we take a look at the latest transfer news and rumours concerning the Staffordshire club...

Port Vale sign Conor Grant

Port Vale have completed the signing of Plymouth Argyle midfielder Conor Grant, who will officially join the League One club in a couple of days.

The Everton academy graduate has amassed experience at all levels of the Football League, whilst he has also gained experience in the Scottish Premiership.

Speaking about the arrival of the experienced midfielder, Port Vale boss Andy Crosby said: “We’re looking forward to working with Conor and welcoming him to the club.

“He has great technical ability and is more than comfortable going forward with and without the ball at his feet, he has the knowledge of this league that will add further experience to our group.

“Off the pitch, he is another driven, highly motivated person that has been part of a successful environment and hopefully, he can add that to our squad.”

Port Vale capture Jayson Leutwiler

Continuing what has been a productive start to this summer transfer window, the Valiants have welcomed Oldham Athletic goalkeeper Jayson Leutwiler.

Born in Switzerland but a Canada international, the 34-year-old has gained lots of experience in his country of birth, and in England over the years, spending time with the likes of Fleetwood Town, Blackburn Rovers and Huddersfield Town in more recent times.

Speaking about the addition of the experienced shot-stopper, Crosby said: “Jayson is an experienced player that adds strong competition to our new goalkeeping department, his attitude off the pitch is fantastic, and we will be using his knowledge and personality to enhance our group.”