Port Vale had problems at both ends of the pitch as they plummeted towards League One relegation but with one of League Two's top goal-getters available on a free transfer they could improve their shot-shy statistics in an instant.

Former Leeds United, Fulham, QPR, and Millwall striker Matt Smith has announced his intention to leave League Two rivals Salford City at the end of his contract and would be the perfect fit for the Valiants, who desperately need to find goals if they are mount a promotion push next term.

Smith, who turns 35 in June, enjoyed a stellar last season with The Ammies, netting 24 league goals in 46 appearances. It was to no avail, however, as Salford finished the season in 20th place, just nine points clear of relegation.

His haul included hat-tricks away at Doncaster Rovers and Crewe Alexandra, and his goal-scoring heroics earned him a place in the League Two Team of the Season, as well as being chosen as both the Players’ Player and Supporters’ Player of the Year.

Experience a must for Port Vale

Port Vale have released striker James Wilson, ironically signed after being let go by Salford two seasons ago, and now have just Ryan Loft and 17-year-old Baylee Dipepa as recognised strikers at the club.

A striker is seen as a priority by most Vale fans, but they will want someone with experience in League Two and above - and Smith fits the bill.

At 6ft 6ins, Smith possesses strength and aerial ability that is lacking throughout the entire Vale squad, as well as leadership abilities and experience in big games.

He has amassed more than 440 games across the Championship, League One, and League Two, and netted 109 goals. As a comparison, Loft and Dipepa have a total of 25 league goals between them.

Matt Smith's recent league record (Transfermarkt) Year Club League Apps Goals 2016-17 QPR Championship 16 4 2017-18 QPR Championship 41 11 2018-19 QPR Championship 35 6 2010-20 Millwall Championship 41 13 2020-21 Millwall Championship 29 3 2021-22 Millwall Championship 21 1 2021-22 Salford League Two 21 7 2022-23 Salford League Two 37 10 20023-24 Salford League Two 46 24

Uche Ikpeazu contract could prove decisive

According to Port Vale's website, the club remain locked in talks with Uche Ikpeazu, whose deal expires at the end of June.

However, Ikpeazu's numbers pale in comparison to that of Smith. The former Cardiff City man joined Vale in October 2023 but only notched one goal in his second stint at the club.

When he missed a simple header in the final game of the season against Cambridge United at Vale Park, he was met with a chorus of "that's why we're going down" by the Vale faithful.

Although he could well prove to be an asset in League Two with his strength and hold-up play, his scoring statistics are weak and the Vale hierarchy need to be careful in offering Ikpeazu a contract that scuppers their finances and the opportunity to attract a proven goalscorer.

If it's a choice between the two then Smith should be the priority.

Only Szmodics and Langstaff scored more than Smith

Such were Smith's goalscoring exploits this season that he was named in the League Two team of the year. Only Sammie Szmodics (27 goals) and Macauley Langstaff (28 goals) topped Smith's tally of 24 in the EFL in 2023/24.

Should Vale be serious about an instant return to League One then giving Darren Moore a 25-goal weapon like Smith would go some way to showing fans they have a competent plan in place.