Who is Adeteye Gbadehan?

The 19-year-old midfielder, who is 6ft 3in, had come through the ranks at American academy outfit Future SC Monarchs, and he starred as they won the 2021 Dallas Cup, which is a well regarded youth tournament in the country.

After that though, Gbadehan decided against joining the academy of an MLS side, as he concentrated on making a move to Europe.

The teenager had been on trial with Brentford earlier this year, and he then linked up with Southampton back in September on a temporary basis.

However, no deal had been agreed with Saints, and US reporter Tom Bogert has revealed that the youngster is poised to sign for League One Vale.

“Sources: American central midfielder Adeteye Gbadehan is nearing a deal with League One side Port Vale. Gbadehan, 19, trialed with Southampton and Brentford previously, but prioritising better likelihood of first team soccer with Port Vale.”

Is this a good move for Port Vale?

This seems like a very exciting addition for Port Vale, and it will be very welcome after a tough period following what had been a brilliant start to the campaign for Andy Crosby’s side.

Of course, there will need to be a degree of patience with Gbadehan as he is a young player who is adapting to a new country and style of play. However, he is clearly talented, and the fact he has been with Brentford and Southampton shows that this is someone who is seen to have huge potential.

So, the fact he looks set to sign for Port Vale suggests he is fully on board with the ambition and direction the club are heading, and he fits the profile for the type of signing they made this summer.

Gbadehan also deserves plenty of credit, because the update indicates that he is concentrating on playing week in, week out, which is what he needs for his development at this age.

What next for Port Vale?

Once the move happens, Gbadehan will need time to get up to speed, as he will be behind the rest of the players in terms of his fitness and intensity.

It’s a help that he has been training with clubs, and playing for development sides, but the reality is that it won’t compare to the intensity that will come with a League One fixture.

Given the pedigree of Gbadehan at youth level, it seems like a real coup for Port Vale, and they will view the potential new addition as someone who can make a big impact in the years to come, so it’s certainly a long-term signing for the club.

Now, it’s about getting this over the line, but Crosby and the team will all be focused on getting back to winning ways this weekend after three successive defeats.

Port Vale take on Stevenage away from home on Saturday.