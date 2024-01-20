Highlights Port Vale are closing in on the signing of Manchester United midfielder Dan Gore on loan.

The two clubs are said to be finalising an agreement over a temporary move for the 19-year-old.

Gore had previously been linked with the likes of Preston North End, Bolton Wanderers, Blackpool, Shrewsbury Town and Fleetwood Town this month.

Port Vale look set to win the race to sign midfielder Dan Gore on loan from Manchester United.

That's after journalist Fabrizio Romano reported that the Valiants are finalising an agreement for the temporary signing of the 19-year-old.

Gore the subject of much January speculation

Having come through the youth ranks at Manchester United, Gore has recently found himself on the fringes of the Red Devils' first-team squad.

The teenager has made his first two senior appearances for the club this season, including his Premier League debut as a late substitute in a 3-2 win over Aston Villa on Boxing Day.

Since then, there has been plenty of talk around a loan move for the midfielder, in order to get more first-team experience under his belt.

Initial updates from Manchester Evening News reporter Samuel Luckhurst had claimed that Championship side Preston North End were keen on a loan deal for Gore.

However, subsequent updates from The Daily Mail stated that a move to League One was more likely, with Bolton Wanderers, Blackpool, Fleetwood Town and Shrewsbury Town the clubs at that level to be credited with an interest.

Now though, it appears as though the Manchester United midfielder's next move, will instead take him elsewhere in the third-tier of English football.

Port Vale set to complete Dan Gore loan signing

According to this latest update from Romano, it is Port Vale who are now closing in on the loan signing of Gore.

The Valiants are said to be in the process of finalising an agreement that will bring the 19-year-old to Vale Park on a temporary basis.

If confirmed, Gore could become Port Vale's third signing of the January transfer window, all of which have come on loan from the Premier League.

So far this month, midfielder Jensen Weir and centre-back Rhys Williams have joined on temporary deals from Brighton and Liverpool respectively.

Mixed season so far for Port Vale

It has been something of a frustrating season for Port Vale to date, with the Valiants yet to consistently back-up some promising results.

Consequently, they have so far taken 30 points from 25 league games this season, meaning they currently sit 15th in the League One standings, seven points clear of the relegation zone.

Current League One standings (selected clubs) Position Team Played Goal Difference Points 4th Bolton Wanderers 24 +21 51 8th Blackpool 27 +12 42 15th Port Vale 25 -10 30 17th Shrewsbury Town 27 -20 30 24th Fleetwood Town 26 -24 18 As of 20th January 2024

With their home game against Wycombe scheduled for this Saturday (20th January) having been postponed, Vale are next scheduled to be in action when they host Portsmouth at Vale Park on the 27th January.

Gore an exciting signing for Valiants

This does feel like it will be an encouraging bit of a business for Port Vale if they can pull it off.

Gore is a hugely promising player, who has shown plenty of talent during his time in the youth ranks with Manchester United.

If he is able to bring that with him to senior football, and the confidence Erik Ten Hag has shown in him suggests he will, he could be a major asset for the Valiants for the rest of the season.

Indeed, the level of interest there was in Gore means this is something of a coup for Port Vale, so you couldn't blame their fans for feeling a sense of anticipation around this signing.