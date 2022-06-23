Port Vale secure fresh contract agreement with 28-year-old

Port Vale have confirmed that defender Mal Benning has signed a fresh contract extension with the club.

The 28-year-old, who was set to see his contract expire next week, has put pen-to-paper on a new one-year deal, keeping him at Vale Park until at least the summer of 2023.

It comes as a boost for boss Darrell Clarke, who has only recently seen another full-back in James Gibbons turn down a new deal and head for next season’s League One rivals Bristol Rovers, who like the Valiants were promoted from the fourth tier this past season.

Benning signed for Vale last summer, having spent the previous six years at Mansfield Town.

He appeared 36 times in all competitions for the club during the 2021-22 campaign, with 29 of those coming in league competition.

Having taken up the role of Darrell Clarke’s starting left wing-back for the final few months of the season, Benning starred in the play-off final against his former club the Stags, scoring and notching an assist in a 3-0 triumph at Wembley.

That will not be his last action as a Vale player though as he is set to remain at the club for at least another year.

The Verdict

Benning’s renewal is good news for Vale, who will need the squad depth going into next season.

The matches will come as thick and fast as ever, and despite his injury struggles at times, Benning will be hoping to cement his spot as the first-choice wing-back under Clarke’s management.

A goal and assist in a play-off final is the right way of going about things, but there will likely be competition for places as Vale move up a level.

Benning is a highly popular figure at the club though, so news of his extension will be welcomed.