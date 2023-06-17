Port Vale have announced their inaugural acquisition as preparations for the 2023/24 campaign get underway, with Tom Sang joining on a free transfer.

The 23-year-old has headed up to Vale Park and agreed a two-year deal following the expiration of his contract at Championship outfit Cardiff City, having struggled for consistent minutes in Wales amid the Bluebirds' lack of managerial continuity.

While Sang enjoyed fruitful periods with Cardiff, he was also peripheral for long spells and endured two separate loan spells elsewhere at Cheltenham Town and St Johnstone amid a turbulent career to date.

With a shortage of regular action as of recent, Sang remains a largely unknown figure in Staffordshire, but here is everything that Vale supporters can expect from the club's new arrival.

Why did it not work out for Tom Sang at Cardiff City?

As mentioned, the inconsistency within the Cardiff dugout afforded Sang no favours whatsoever.

He had embraced a positive run in the team amid Cardiff's top-six surge under Mick McCarthy only to suffer a toe ligament injury in a trip to Brentford towards the end of the 2020/21 campaign, and by the time he was back fit, the former Republic of Ireland manager was nearing the end of his stay amid a wretched run of form.

Steve Morison was subsequently promoted courtesy of his productive work with the club's academy.

However, Morison and Sang, who had filled in as a jack-of-all-trades under previous management, failed to see eye to eye on where his best position was, thus leading to the loan spell in Scotland.

Opportunities were somewhat more forthcoming when Morison was replaced by Mark Hudson, though when the ex-Cardiff captain also departed, he did not play a single minute for the rest of the season as Sabri Lamouchi took the team in his own direction and maintained their Championship status by doing so.

But it begs the question-would things have been different if Sang had an out-and-out position on the pitch?

Where is Tom Sang's best position?

Perhaps a victim of his own versatility, Sang has been utilised in various roles by various managers.

McCarthy had visioned him as a right wing-back, but Morison, a more possession-orientated manager, envisaged a role in midfield for Sang.

Unfortunately, though, he would have been rather fortunate to earn a place in Cardiff's midfield with a wide range of options to call upon.

Star man Ryan Wintle was a constant across the 2022/23 season, whereas the well-versed and technically-excellent Romaine Sawyers was a real favorite of Lamouchi's, while Andy Rinomhota and captain Joe Ralls both played a big part in proceedings, too.

Sang certainly has the attributes to play centrally, although he clearly fancies himself as a wing-back and there is scope to do so at Port Vale.

The performance levels will ultimately hinge upon where he feels most comfortable on the pitch, and that will, of course, dictate his best position.

Why is Tom Sang a good signing for Port Vale?

If he settles swiftly, Sang has the capabilities and potential to emerge as a real coup for the Valiants.

In truth, his level is probably higher than League One, and he exhibited plenty of promise across his 27 appearances at Cardiff despite the interminable changes engulfing the club.

The 23-year-old possesses impressive physical qualities and will engage in the off-the-ball, gritty tasks that come with the territory of the third-tier, although he is more-than-competent from a technical perspective and can arrow dangerous deliveries into key areas while progressing play up the pitch with his ball-carrying ability, too, no doubt honed from his time in the Manchester United academy as a youngster.

And in this time, Sang featured more offensively as a playmaker or winger, and it was not rare to see him drifting into these zones during his Cardiff stay.

Make no mistake about it, his skill-set will prove beneficial wherever he plays for Vale, though he fits the criteria of an all-action wing-back in Andy Crosby's system given he has the footballing components to influence the game at both ends of the pitch.

Vale are recruiting a player with a fair amount of Championship experience, but one who is also still at the age where further progression and potential can be facilitated and reached, and all things considered, it seems likely he will conduct a leading influence both in the short and long run.