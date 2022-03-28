Port Vale have brought in a host of quality players over the years from a variety of backgrounds.

Vale will be hoping to make the leap to League One this season as one of the bigger clubs in the promotion race that is set to go down to the wire.

Here, we have put together a 20 question quiz to see if you know where these 20 past and present Vale players started their careers, do you fancy your chances of getting 100%?

Port Vale quiz: Where did these 20 past and present players start their careers?

1 of 20 Lucas Covolan Gremio Botafogo Vasco Aves