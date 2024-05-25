Highlights Ethan Chislett had an impressive season, scoring 11 goals despite some minor injuries.

Baylee Dipepa, a local lad, emerged as a standout with potential links to big clubs.

Connor Ripley's goalkeeping skills were crucial for Port Vale, saving 7 out of 12 penalties.

Port Vale have already made their first summer transfer move - grabbing experienced left-winger Ronan Curtis on a free transfer - but will need to reject any bids for four current players if they are to bounce back to League One at the first time of asking.

Here Football League World's Port Vale reporter Seb Short takes a look at the four players who performed admirably despite Vale's relegation last term, explaining why there will be an expectation that they will attract interest in the coming transfer window.

Ethan Chislett

Attacking midfield

The South-African born midfielder was a rare transfer success story for Port Vale last season.

Playing just behind the striker, Chislett got off to a great start in Burslem, scoring twice in a first round Carabao Cup tie against Fleetwood, the first a sumptuous hit from the edge of the box and the second a header to win the match as Vale came from behind to win.

Although Chislett picked up a few minor injuries, and was also dropped from the team briefly when Darren Moore replaced Andy Crosby, he still managed 54 games across all competitions, scoring 11 times.

Chislett was relegated before, in his time with previous club AFC Wimbledon, but stayed on and enjoyed a successful campaign in League Two in the 2022-23 season, notching almost identical figures of 11 goals in 51 games.

The playmaker did address his situation briefly in a pre-match press conference before already-relegated Vale faced Cambridge: “As for this season, hitting double figures doesn’t just come solely from you on the pitch.

“The club have taken care of me massively. Both managers this season have taken care of me personally and I have big respect for them and the club.”

Vale fans will be hoping Chislett's obvious loyalty remains in place, but his performances probably warrant some interest this summer.

Baylee Dipepa

Striker

Not many Port Vale fans would claim to have known much about Baylee Dipepa this time last year, but the 17-year-old enjoyed a breakout season in the latter half of the last campaign.

The local lad, who has been at the club since he was nine-years-old, netted three times in League One, but it was the maturity and confidence in his performances that fueled links to Premier League giants Manchester United.

He scored a wonder goal against Bristol Rovers which gave the Valiants brief hope of avoiding relegation, and just when Vale fans would have wanted the noise around their teenage sensation to quieten down, he was selected for England under-17s - the only player from a club outside the top two divisions.

Dipepa's exploits continued for his country - to date, he has four goals in three games for the u17s.

Dipepa only signed his first professional contract with Port Vale in January, and is tied to the club until at least the summer of 2026. But if his career trajectory maintains its current rate, Vale can expect to have to fight off big clubs and big money if they want to keep hold of the youngster.

Connor Ripley

Goalkeeper

It may be odd to suggest that a goalkeeper who let in 74 goals in a team with the second-worst defence in League One is a key player, but most Vale fans would agree the goals conceded column could have been a lot worse if it wasn't for Connor Ripley.

The former Middlesbrough, Preston North End and Morecambe number one was superb between the sticks last campaign, and was surely one of the best shot-stoppers in League One.

He will know there are things to work on, such as playing too far outside his goal, and what appears to be an uneasy on-field relationship with centre-back Nathan Smith, but Ripley would be incredibly hard for Vale to replace this summer.

He is also a commanding presence on the pitch, and an unbelievable penalty stopper.

These attributes make him an appealing consideration for League One clubs, and his experience in the Championship could persuade bigger clubs that he is worth a shot.

Like most Vale players, he is under contract for another season, and unless a big offer comes in for him, Vale fans should expect him to begin a second campaign with the club.

Key Port Vale players - League stats from 2023-24 season Player Appearances Goals Ethan Chislett 43 9 Baylee Dipepa 22 3 Conor Ripley 46 0 Ben Garrity 39 9

Ben Garrity

Midfield

Garrity was another who shone through the entirety of last season despite the team's disappointing form - his no-nonsense and combative displays often the only shining light in a Vale team that in the most part lacked bite.

Speaking at the same press-conference as Chislett (above) though, he appeared to allay any fears that he might look to leave following relegation, saying: “The main aim is rebuilding and going again. We have had the highs of being promoted and it is the best feeling I have had in football but you probably have a lot more lows than highs.

“It is about taking that low and using it as motivation for next season.”

The only downside to Garrity is that his willingness to run himself into the ground means that he has been employed by previous managers, Darrell Clarke and Andy Crosby, in a variety of positions - even starting as a striker on occasions.

But it looks likely Garrity will be given a key role by Darren Moore. Asked in a supporters' club meeting if he was thinking of changing Nathan Smith as captain, Moore replied: “I am going to change the club captain, yes. We’ll probably have an on-pitch captain and an off-the field captain. Yes, we will be doing that.”

He hasn’t revealed who will have the armband next season, but Garrity would be the favourite.

However, there are sure to be interested parties in Garrity, who has consistently performed for Port Vale for three seasons across League One and Two. He has also been a near ever-present over these campaigns, and at 27, is likely to be hitting his prime years.

With 140 appearances and 25 goals for Vale, it is imperative Moore does everything he can to keep the former Blackpool man. A new contract, alongside the captaincy, would go a long way in showing Vale fans that the club mean business.

Fans were worried by a lack of funds, but the last two men who have signed up to the Port Vale project - manager Moore and now Ronan Curtis - have both signed long deals (five years and three years respectively), and so the hope will be that Carol Shanahan can resist the temptation to cash in on four players who will be crucial to Vale's promotion hopes.