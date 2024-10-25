This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Alassana Jatta has proven to be something of an unknown for the rest of League Two since joining Notts County.

That's according to Football League World's fan pundit for the Magpies, Thomas Wagstaff, who has himself been impressed by what he has seen from the striker at Meadow Lane.

Jatta made the move to the Midlands back in this year's January transfer window, when he joined from Danish top-flight side Viborg for a reported €150,000.

The 25-year-old put pen to paper on a two-and-a-half-year contract with the club, securing his future at Notts County until the end of the 2025/26 season.

Now, it appears as though the striker has certainly been making a positive impression during his time with the Magpies so far.

Verdict issued on Alassana Jatta at Notts County

Following his move to Meadow Lane, Jatta found himself in and out of the side amid some issues with his fitness.

He ultimately made ten appearances for the Magpies in the second-half of last season, scoring five goals and providing two assists in that time as his new side finished 14th in League Two.

With Macaulay Langstaff departing for Millwall in the summer transfer window, there will have been a greater emphasis on Jatta to get the goals for Notts County this season.

So far, he has done that, with six goals and two assists in ten appearances in all competitions at the start of the campaign.

Alassana Jatta 2024/25 League Two stats for Notts County - from SofaScore Appearances 9 Goals 5 Shots per Game 3 Shots on Target per Game 1.2 Assists 2 Pass Success Rate 80% Dribble Success Rate 71% Duel Success Rate 37% As of 25th October 2024

Now it seems that Wagstaff has been impressed by those outings when the 25-year-old has been fit, claiming that only in a defeat at Port Vale this season, has Jatta been unable to make an impact.

When asked to sum-up the striker in one word since his move to the Magpies, the Notts County fan told Football League World: "If I was to choose to describe Jatta, I would say 'unknown'.

"Not from a Notts fans perspective but from the rest of the league. I feel like people hadn't necessarily done their homework on him.

"I think only one side, Port Vale, have really known how to deal with him. He's still a little bit of an unknown for us because he can't string five or six games together.

"He keeps getting injured, picking up little knocks. But he's very very quick, a very good finisher one on one, scores with his head, left foot, right foot, just an absolutely brilliant striker.

"The fact we bought him in last January, I think we knew he was going to be a replacement for Langstaff.

"It gave him half a season to bed in and his goals to game ratio, his goal involvements to games is huge."

It has been a promising start to this season for Stuart Maynard's side, who currently sit third in the League Two table, having taken 23 points from 13 league games so far.

They are next in action Saturday afternoon, when they host Harrogate Town at Meadow Lane.

Alassana Jatta proving a good signing for the Magpies

It certainly feels as though Jatta has been a more than useful signing for Notts County since he made the move to Meadow Lane.

His overall return of ten goals and four assists in just 19 appearances for the club is an impressive one, particularly given he has moved to a new league and country with this transfer.

Most fans would be very happy with that return from their striker, and it feels especially important here, given they no longer have the firepower of Langstaff to call upon.

The one concern may be over the fact that he has picked up those injuries, which is impacting how reliable he is in terms of availability to some extent.

That could become a problem if they do begin to struggle in his absence, though if he overcomes that and continues this form, it would be no surprise if he too starts to attract other interest soon.

For now though, you get the feeling that Notts County can be very pleased with the business they have done in completing the signing of Jatta.