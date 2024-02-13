It is now over a week since Port Vale decided to part ways with boss Andy Crosby.

Given that the club sit 21st in League One at present, it is vitally important that they get their next appointment right.

League One Table (As it stands February 13th) Team P GD Pts 20 Charlton 31 --5 31 21 Port Vale 29 -15 31 22 Cheltenham 29 -18 26 23 Fleetwood 31 -21 25 24 Carlisle 31 -25 20

As of yet, the club are yet to announce Crosby's successor. However, we know that their search is well underway.

In an open letter penned to Valiants fans by owner Carol Shanahan in recent days, she confirmed that the club were now interviewing candidates with a view to making an appointment.

In the open letter, Shanahan wrote on the club's website: "We are interviewing potential new managers at the moment and they are looking to see if this is the sort of club that they want to join,"

"When the new manager arrives he will need the backing of the supporters, the board and the team to give him the best chance of being a success.

"We will learn from this and we will grow from it as a football club and as a community."

But who will that new boss be, and who are the candidates that the club are currently looking at and interviewing?

Below, we've taken a look at the latest news regarding the vacancy.

Paul Robinson in contention for Port Vale job

One name to be linked with the vacancy at Vale Park in recent days is former defender Paul Robinson.

According to Football Insider, Robinson is firmly in the frame for the vacant job after his coaching success under Millwall at Gary Rowett.

Although Robinson lacks permant head coach or managerial experience, the report states that within coaching circles, the 45-year-old is very highly regarded.

On top of that, Robinson had a successful playing career, making over 200 appearances in the Premier League, and over 250 in the Championship.

It will certainly be interesting to see if anything comes of the links.

Darren Moore eyed by Port Vale

As you would expect when a club is searching for a new manager, there are several names that have emerged in recent days, and Paul Robinson is certainly not the only one.

Whilst Robinson lacks managerial experience, Moore certainly does not, having managed the likes of West Bromwich Albion, Doncaster Rovers, Sheffield Wednesday, and most recently, Huddersfield Town.

Of course, that most recent spell at Huddersfield Town ended very recently, with Moore being relieved of his duties at the end of January.

We must remember, though, that in his job prior to Huddersfield, at Sheffield Wednesday, Moore won promotion to the Championship last season.

It will certainly be interesting to see if Port Vale can lure a relatively big name like Moore back down to League One to take the reigns at Vale Park.