PORT VALE MAKE MOVE FOR MORECAMBE STAR

League One newcomers Port Vale have reportedly made a shock bid for Morecambe striker Cole Stockton.



That is according to experienced journalist Alan Nixon, who further states that their bid has been turned down, after reportedly being nowhere near the £600k asking price that the shrimps have placed on him.

It’s also believed that Vale aren’t the only side interested in acquiring Stockton’s services, with Nixon stating that fellow League One sides Fleetwood and Shrewsbury have also shown interest.

It was reported earlier on this month by Football League World that the Shrimp’s star man had handed in a transfer request and has not made a start for Derek Adams’ side since.

The 28 year-old’s 23 goals in League One last season played a huge part in the Lancashire based side keeping their league status after their play-off triumph the season before.

Port Vale have already added Ellis Harrison to their strike-force that already contains James Wilson and Jamie Proctor. However, Wilson is yet to feature for Darrell Clarke’s side this season due to a calf injury, whilst Proctor missed Saturday’s game against Burton due to carrying a knock.

This meant that Ben Garrity, who has played as a midfielder for the majority of his career, lead the line alongside Harrison in a 2-0 win away from home.

The Verdict

If Port Vale are able to bring in Stockton, there’s no doubt it’ll be one of the most shocking yet impressive transfers in the EFL this summer.

His physical presence up front, accustomed with his ability to get himself in dangerous areas as well as his clinical nature in front of goal will be a blessing for whatever side manages to bring him in.

It’s also worth mentioning how big a loss he’ll be for Morecambe, but you’d imagine Derek Adams would rather a deal gets struck sooner rather than later so a replacement can be found before the transfer deadline.