Highlights Port Vale's Tuesday night curse extends to a staggering 19 games without a win, leaving fans in despair.

Different managers have tried, but no one can break the losing streak - relegation looms as a real threat.

With points desperately needed to escape the drop zone, Vale's upcoming match against Wycombe is crucial and, unfortunately, it is on a Tuesday night.

There is a well-known saying in football: "Can you do it on a cold, wet Tuesday night in Stoke?" Well, it appears most teams that come to Port Vale definitely can!

The Burslem-based club have an unbelievably bad record on a Tuesday night - failing to win any of their last 19 games on a Tuesday in the league, and only taking seven points from a possible 57 on offer.

Following on from Saturday's dismal 2-4 defeat at home to Exeter City, Vale must hope for a change in fortunes on Tuesday evening against Wycombe Wanderers - but history shows the odds are against them.

Port Vale's abysmal League One results

Port Vale's awful Tuesday tally goes back to 2022. They have failed to win a game on a Tuesday since their promotion to League One nearly two years ago.

In fact, their last win was under Darrell Clarke, who oversaw a 1-0 win away to Salford in League Two, on April 5, 2022, Harry Charsley scoring the only goal of the night.

Since then, Vale have played 10 games at Vale Park and nine away from home in League One, and failed to gain maximum points on every occasion.

Fleetwood capitulation a defining moment

Vale came closest to breaking their barren run at the 18th game of their terrible sequence.

Goals from Jensen Weir and Ethan Chislett had put Vale 2-0 up, and they looked comfortable going into the final few minutes against a Fleetwood team who were struggling for any foothold in the game.

But somehow Vale managed to throw it away - conceding two late goals to Jayden Stockley in the 88th and 93rd minutes, dropping valuable points.

Port Vale's awful Tuesday night record in full Date Opposition Home/Away Result August 16, 2022 MK Dons Away L 1-2 September 13, 2022 Barnsley Away D 1-1 October 25, 2022 Ipswich Town Home L 2-3 November 1, 2022 Wycombe Wanderers Away D 2-2 January 24, 2023 Derby County Home L 1-2 February 7, 2023 Accrington Stanley Home D 1-1 February 14, 2023 Barnsley Home L 1-3 February 21, 2023 Morecambe Away D 1-1 April 18, 2023 Ipswich Town Away L 1-2 August 15, 2023 Blackpool Away D 0-0 September 19, 2023 Burton Albion Home L 2-3 October 3, 2023 Bristol Rovers Away L 0-3 October 24, 2023 Peterborough United Home L 0-1 November 28, 2023 Derby County Home L 0-1 December 26, 2023 Barnsley Home L 2-3 February 6, 2024 Leyton Orient Home L 0-1 February 20, 2024 Reading Away L 0-2 February 27, 2024 Fleetwood Town Home D 2-2 March 12, 2024 Leyton Orient Away D 0-0

Different managers - same results

Vale have had three different managers during their revolting run - with Clarke, Andy Crosby and now Darren Moore unable to arrest their slide back to League Two.

Strangely, Vale have managed to win on the other days they have played - recording two victories on a Friday this season against Blackpool and Bristol Rovers.

They also beat Swindon Town on penalties in the League Two play-off semi-final back in May 2022 - thankfully for Vale fans, the second leg was played on a Thursday night!

And the Tuesday curse hasn't affected them in cup competitions either, as they recorded five victories this season in the EFL Cup and EFL Trophy in games played on a Tuesday night.

Crunch time at the bottom of League One

Unfortunately for Vale, Saturday afternoon hasn't been much better than Tuesday evenings, and following Saturday's results, it now looks like Vale will need to pick up points in every game to stand a chance of escaping the League One relegation zone.

Bottom of League One as of March 15th 2024 Pos Team P GD Pts 18 Cambridge United 42 -20 46 19 Shrewsbury Town 43 -30 46 20 Burton Albion 43 -25 43 21 Port Vale 43 -30 40 22 Cheltenham 42 -25 38 23 Fleetwood 43 -24 37 24 Carlisle United 44 -36 30

A win against Wycombe could offer a glimmer of hope, but Vale fans will have to hope it's a case of 20th time lucky with recent history well and truly against them.