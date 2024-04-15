Highlights
- Port Vale's Tuesday night curse extends to a staggering 19 games without a win, leaving fans in despair.
- Different managers have tried, but no one can break the losing streak - relegation looms as a real threat.
- With points desperately needed to escape the drop zone, Vale's upcoming match against Wycombe is crucial and, unfortunately, it is on a Tuesday night.
There is a well-known saying in football: "Can you do it on a cold, wet Tuesday night in Stoke?" Well, it appears most teams that come to Port Vale definitely can!
The Burslem-based club have an unbelievably bad record on a Tuesday night - failing to win any of their last 19 games on a Tuesday in the league, and only taking seven points from a possible 57 on offer.
Following on from Saturday's dismal 2-4 defeat at home to Exeter City, Vale must hope for a change in fortunes on Tuesday evening against Wycombe Wanderers - but history shows the odds are against them.
Port Vale's abysmal League One results
Port Vale's awful Tuesday tally goes back to 2022. They have failed to win a game on a Tuesday since their promotion to League One nearly two years ago.
In fact, their last win was under Darrell Clarke, who oversaw a 1-0 win away to Salford in League Two, on April 5, 2022, Harry Charsley scoring the only goal of the night.
Since then, Vale have played 10 games at Vale Park and nine away from home in League One, and failed to gain maximum points on every occasion.
Fleetwood capitulation a defining moment
Vale came closest to breaking their barren run at the 18th game of their terrible sequence.
Goals from Jensen Weir and Ethan Chislett had put Vale 2-0 up, and they looked comfortable going into the final few minutes against a Fleetwood team who were struggling for any foothold in the game.
But somehow Vale managed to throw it away - conceding two late goals to Jayden Stockley in the 88th and 93rd minutes, dropping valuable points.
|
Port Vale's awful Tuesday night record in full
|
Date
|
Opposition
|
Home/Away
|
Result
|
August 16, 2022
|
MK Dons
|
Away
|
L 1-2
|
September 13, 2022
|
Away
|
D 1-1
|
October 25, 2022
|
Home
|
L 2-3
|
November 1, 2022
|
Wycombe Wanderers
|
Away
|
D 2-2
|
January 24, 2023
|
Home
|
L 1-2
|
February 7, 2023
|
Home
|
D 1-1
|
February 14, 2023
|
Barnsley
|
Home
|
L 1-3
|
February 21, 2023
|
Morecambe
|
Away
|
D 1-1
|
April 18, 2023
|
Ipswich Town
|
Away
|
L 1-2
|
August 15, 2023
|
Away
|
D 0-0
|
September 19, 2023
|
Home
|
L 2-3
|
October 3, 2023
|
Away
|
L 0-3
|
October 24, 2023
|
Home
|
L 0-1
|
November 28, 2023
|
Derby County
|
Home
|
L 0-1
|
December 26, 2023
|
Barnsley
|
Home
|
L 2-3
|
February 6, 2024
|
Home
|
L 0-1
|
February 20, 2024
|
Away
|
L 0-2
|
February 27, 2024
|
Fleetwood Town
|
Home
|
D 2-2
|
March 12, 2024
|
Leyton Orient
|
Away
|
D 0-0
Different managers - same results
Vale have had three different managers during their revolting run - with Clarke, Andy Crosby and now Darren Moore unable to arrest their slide back to League Two.
Strangely, Vale have managed to win on the other days they have played - recording two victories on a Friday this season against Blackpool and Bristol Rovers.
They also beat Swindon Town on penalties in the League Two play-off semi-final back in May 2022 - thankfully for Vale fans, the second leg was played on a Thursday night!
And the Tuesday curse hasn't affected them in cup competitions either, as they recorded five victories this season in the EFL Cup and EFL Trophy in games played on a Tuesday night.
Crunch time at the bottom of League One
Unfortunately for Vale, Saturday afternoon hasn't been much better than Tuesday evenings, and following Saturday's results, it now looks like Vale will need to pick up points in every game to stand a chance of escaping the League One relegation zone.
|
Bottom of League One as of March 15th 2024
|
Pos
|
Team
|
P
|
GD
|
Pts
|
18
|
42
|
-20
|
46
|
19
|
43
|
-30
|
46
|
20
|
Burton Albion
|
43
|
-25
|
43
|
21
|
Port Vale
|
43
|
-30
|
40
|
22
|
42
|
-25
|
38
|
23
|
Fleetwood
|
43
|
-24
|
37
|
24
|
44
|
-36
|
30
A win against Wycombe could offer a glimmer of hope, but Vale fans will have to hope it's a case of 20th time lucky with recent history well and truly against them.