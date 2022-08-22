Port Vale goal scorer speaks after Saturday’s triumph v Burton

Port Vale’s Ben Garrity has taken to Twitter to speak about his side’s 2-0 victory away against Burton Albion.

Garrity had to play as a striker for Darrell Clarke’s side at the weekend due to James Wilson and Jamie Proctor both being side-lined.

Garrity, who on most matchdays plays as an attacking midfielder, was placed in a front two alongside summer addition Ellis Harrison.

Despite never usually playing as a striker, the 25-year-old made himself look like a natural early on in the second half as Gavin Massey, who had just been brought on from the bench, teed up Harrison, whose shot from just outside the 18-yard box forced Brewers ‘keeper Ben Garratt into action, as he parried the ball to Garrity, and despite the tough angle that he was positioned at, Port Vale’s number 8 was able to rifle the ball into the bottom right corner of the net.

His strike partner for the day Ellis Harrison was also able to get on the scoresheet in stoppage time after breaking from a corner from the hosts. The Welshman was able to dribble past Garratt before dispatching into an open net.

Garrity on Twitter said: “Solid away performance from the lads and good to get off the mark!”

The Verdict

A good day in an unfamiliar position for Garrity, and Vale fans will be delighted to claim a hard-fought away win without their star strikers from last season.

The 25 year-old, as well as the fans, will be hoping though that Proctor and Wilson return quickly so he can return to his familiar position of attacking midfield.

Darrell Clarke will also be hoping that Garrity can continue this good form. His 12 goals and 1 assist in League Two played a huge part in the Burslem based side’s promotion last season.