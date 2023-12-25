Highlights Port Vale Football Club has a notable fan base that includes celebrities such as Robbie Williams and Phil Taylor.

Robbie Williams, who grew up in Stoke-on-Trent, was a major shareholder of Port Vale before the club went into administration in 2012.

Jonathan Wilkes, TV presenter and friend of Robbie Williams, also shares a love for Port Vale and helped create Soccer Aid with Williams.

Port Vale have a few rather notable names among their fan base.

Despite being in League One, and not exactly having the biggest fan base in the Football League, there are a number of celebrities who support the Valiants.

The club from Burslem have a rich history in the Football League, winning the third tier twice and the fourth tier once, along with several promotions in between. Nowadays, Port Vale find themselves playing League One football as they look to establish themselves in the third-tier after earning promotion in 2022.

From musicians to darts players, the following names have supported the club though thick and thin, enjoying the highs and lows of Port Vale Football Club.

Robbie Williams

When you think of famous Port Vale supporters, there is only one name who typically comes to mind. Robbie Williams found fame as a member of the band Take That in the nineties, before enjoying an extremely successful solo career, with songs such as 'Angels', 'Let Me Entertain You' and 'Candy' being among his most well-known songs.

The 49-year-old was born and bred in Stoke-on-Trent, and grew up with Port Vale Football Club on his doorstep. As a child, his father, who is a comedian known as Pete Conway became a licensee of the team's social club.

Before Port Vale went into administration in 2012, Williams was a major shareholder, having purchased £240,000 worth of available shares. Last year, the musician held a concert at Vale Park for charity, performing in front of his fellow Port Vale supporters.

Phil Taylor

It is well known that the most successful darts player of all-time, Phil 'The Power' Taylor is a massive Port Vale fan. He was one of the most dominant figures in all of sport, winning 214 professional tournaments, including 85 major titles and 16 World Championships, which are both darting records.

As for his hometown club Port Vale, Taylor has been a life-long fan. He recently spoke to OLGB on whether a takeover of the club alongside fellow famous fan Robbie Williams, would be if interest to him.

"Well, yeah I think so, but we’d have to see what it is and how much they want and stuff like that. But I’ve heard nothing from Robbie. So, no I think it’s just a rumour."

Jonathan Wilkes

TV presenter and singer, Jonathan Wilkes, is Robbie Williams' best friend and they both share a love for Port Vale Football Club. As a child, Wilkes tried his luck as a footballer, as he signed for the Valiants, aged seven. He then went on to play for Everton as a teenager before swapping the football pitch for stage and screen.

Wilkes also assisted the creation of Soccer Aid alongside his friend Robbie Williams.

Simon Webbe

Another who had trials with Port Vale as a child, Simon Webbe is believed to be a Vale supporter. The 45-year-old singer is best known for being a member of the boyband 'Blue', who sold over 15 million records. He also went on to release three solo studio albums.