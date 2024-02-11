Highlights Port Vale are targeting former Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore as a replacement for Andy Crosby, who was let go after a disappointing run of results.

Moore was recently sacked by Huddersfield Town, and his ability to quickly turn things around could make him an attractive option for Port Vale.

The 49-year-old has experience in winning promotion, having led Sheffield Wednesday to success in the playoffs.

Port Vale are eyeing up a move for a promotion-winning League One manager with former Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore reportedly their top priority.

Valemoved on from Andy Crosby last week, after less than a year in the job. He had won just one of his last eight matches, and, after a strong start to the season that saw them reach as high as third in the league, the club have dropped to 20th in the third division of English football.

The club have brought in some fantastic, promising young players this season, including the likes of Dan Gore from Manchester United, and Jensen Weir from Brighton & Hove Albion, but things have not been clicking for the team. Vale were recently beaten 3-0 by fellow relegation-battling side Fleetwood Town.

They've been on a downward trajectory for the last month, and they're looking to try and turn things around with a blockbuster appointment in the dugout.

Port Vale make Darren Moore their number one priority in managerial search

Vale want to bring in former Sheffield Wednesday manager Moore to replace Crosby, as per Alan Nixon, via his Patreon.

Moore himself is not long removed from working in a similar position. He was sacked by Huddersfield Town after failing to get them far away from the Championship relegation battle. The Terriers were just three points above the bottom three when he was relieved of his duties.

Nixon said that Moore may be open to a quick turnaround and that he is Vale's top priority. The 49-year-old won promotion with Wednesday via the playoffs, beating fellow Yorkshire club Barnsley in the final at Wembley.

Darren Moore would be an excellent appointment for Port Vale

The former Wednesday manager's track record at this level speaks for itself. After the club got relegated to the third division, they came fourth in the league but got knocked out of the play-offs in the semi-finals by Sunderland. Last season, the Owls, again, could only manage a place in the play-offs, losing out on automatic promotion to Ipswich Town by two points. But what happened after that was legendary.

Moore and his side faced a massive uphill challenge. They were 4-0 down heading into the second leg of their play-off semi-final against Peterborough United. Wednesday made a great start to the return fixture, going 2-0 up inside the first 25 minutes. They eventually managed to get the game to extra-time with a late goal from Liam Palmer.

The Owls were once again knocked back by an own goal from Lee Gregory, but they showed resolve, again, to get back into the game and take the tie to penalties, which they ended up winning. This, combined with the determination they showed in winning the final, shows the steel that Moore brings to his teams. That trait is essential in surviving a relegation battle.

Moore isn't well versed at bringing clubs back to survival from a tough position, but there aren't many more qualified people out there to take on the role of leading a League One side.