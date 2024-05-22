Highlights Valiants signed Irish winger Curtis despite League One competition, to join the team on July 1.

Curtis brings consistent goals and assists, with experience in League One, and promises versatility and technical ability.

Fan excitement over return of wingers at Vale Park should bring creativity and goal chances to aid promotion hopes.

Port Vale have made their first signing of the summer, and boss Darren Moore could not be happier.

According to Moore, the Valiants beat off strong competition to sign Irish international winger Ronan Curtis, who has signed a three-year deal at Vale Park.

The move was greeted with delight by supporters, who will be glad of the intention shown by Moore and owner Carol Shanahan in getting the deal done so early.

Curtis will join up with his new teammates on July 1st, and fans will hope to see their new man in the flesh when Vale take on local sides Newcastle Town, Kidsgrove Athletic and Leek Town between July 5th and July 10th.

Vale strike despite League One interest in Curtis

Moore was obviously delighted to sign a player for his League Two promotion hopefuls with years of experience at the top of League One.

He told the club's website: "I am delighted to welcome Ronan to the Vale. He’s a player with a proven calibre above League Two level and we are really pleased that he has chosen to commit to the club long-term amidst strong interest in both League One and League Two.

"He is a player with wonderful technical ability and experience. His versatility adds an exciting dynamic to the squad, which I’m sure will be appreciated by our supporters, and I am really looking forward to welcoming Ronan to the club."

And Moore isn't wrong. Less than a year ago former Portsmouth man Curtis, who was out of action after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury, was still being linked with Championship clubs Cardiff, Bristol City and Blackburn Rovers.

Curtis had turned down a reduced deal with Pompey and was out of contract, but still training with the team he had graced so well for five seasons. John Mousinho said at the time: "We’re certainly not ruling that out (Curtis having a Pompey future).

"The club and Ronan were apart on where they see it, but my take was it would be nice to have Ronan for another year to see if he could come back.

"We obviously couldn’t work that out, but my opinion on that hasn’t changed. If you can Ronan Curtis back fit and firing, then he is a real asset."

Winger wobbles since Worrall went

Port Vale fans will also be delighted that the arrival of Curtis should mean the return of wingers at Vale Park.

The huge wide pitch at the 'Wembley of the North' was largely ignored by previous manager Andy Crosby, who opted to play with wing-backs. When Moore arrived in February he was left with a squad with only on-loan Alex Mighten recognised as an out-and-out winger.

Although Vale struggled in front of goal, it was perhaps as much down to the lack of service from wide areas as it was glaring misses from strikers. Vale struggled to create anything from wide positions, with their wing-backs or full-backs pushed back, cutting off any chance of creativity.

Indeed, since the departure of fan favourite David Worrall in the summer of 2023, Vale haven't had a wide man capable of crossing into the box. The arrival of Curtis should see a marked shift in that department.

Curtis a consistent source of goals and assists

Curtis was remarkably consistent in terms of appearances, goals and assists in his time at Portsmouth. Across five seasons the Irishman made 226 appearances in all competitions, netting 57 times.

He was renowned for his prowess on the left-wing, cutting in and teeing chances up for his Pompey colleagues, or scoring long range efforts himself.

Ronan Curtis' league career appearances and goals Season Club League Appearances Goals 2015 Derry City League of Ireland 13 1 2016 Derry City League of Ireland 24 4 2017 Derry City League of Ireland 32 8 2018 Derry City League of Ireland 22 5 2018-19 Portsmouth League One 41 11 2019-20 Portsmouth League One 33 11 2020-21 Portsmouth League One 42 10 2021-22 Portsmouth League One 43 8 2022-23 Portsmouth League One 25 2 2024 AFC Wimbledon League Two 16 5

Following his recovery from injury, Curtis joined AFC Wimbledon on a short-term deal in January, and wrote himself into the history books of the club with a last-gasp winner over arch-rivals MK Dons.

That goal was voted the club's goal of the season, and Curtis nabbed the club's goal of the month award in January, February, March and April.

It marked a superb comeback from serious injury for the man with eight full Ireland caps, and he will hope the worst is behind him as he starts his Port Vale career.

For Vale fans, the summer has started early with a top signing that has them dreaming once again of wing wonders and an instant return to the third tier.