As Port Vale slide towards relegation and a return to League Two, their lack of decent striker options has been a hot topic.

Both James Wilson and Ryan Loft were considered the men capable of scoring the goals to keep the Valiants in the League, but both strikers have had woeful seasons so far.

Historically, neither man has a prolific goalscoring record. Across three seasons with Port Vale, Wilson scores, on average, just once every five and a bit games, with 17 goals in 91 appearances.

He has never managed to hit double figures in any season he has played, across spells with Manchester United, Brighton and Hove Albion, Aberdeen and Salford City.

James Wilson plays better in a deeper role

Wilson's best performances have tended to come when the goalscoring burden has been lifted, with previous managers deploying him in a deeper midfield role, and partnering him with an out-and-out frontman. Wilson found form at the end of the 2021-22 campaign alongside Kian Harratt, on loan from Huddersfield Town, whose runs off the ball allowed Wilson to arrive late in the box to score.

James Wilson's recent goalscoring record Year Club League Apps Goals 2019-20 Salford City League Two 5 2 2020-21 Salford City League Two 24 7 2021-22 Port Vale League Two 41 9 2022-23 Port Vale League One 25 4 2023-4 Port Vale League One 25 4

Loft one of Port Vale's worst signings

Loft's goalscoring record is even worse, and the striker's lack of confidence has affected his recent Vale displays.

Perhaps his most costly miss came in Vale's recent 2-2 draw at home to Fleetwood in a crucial battle at the foot of the table. With Vale 2-0 up, Loft was put clean through on goal by Alex Mighten, but never looked comfortable and skewed his shot wide. The miss came back to haunt Vale, who conceded twice in the last three minutes to drop crucial points.

Loft is yet to find the net for Port Vale in League One, with his only goal coming in an FA Cup game with Stevenage that went to penalties - with Loft then missing the vital kick.

Ryan Loft's recent goalscoring record Year Club League Apps Goals 2019-20 Carlisle United League Two 26 4 2020-21 Scunthorpe League Two 41 8 2021-22 Scunthorpe/Bristol Rovers League Two 28 5 2022-23 Bristol Rovers League One 34 4 2023-4 Bristol Rovers/Port Vale League One 25 0

That so much faith has been put in two strikers who have never been clinical in front of goal says a lot about Vale's recruitment under director of football David Flitcroft, especially as Ellis Harrison was allowed to leave the club for MK Dons in the summer.

However, Vale may have the solution to their goalscoring issues at the club - in the form of 17-year-old Baylee Dipepa.

Baylee Dipepa a teenage sensation

Dipepa has been at Port Vale since he was nine-years-old and was handed his chance in the first team under former manager Andy Crosby.

Although his appearances have mainly come from the substitutes' bench, Dipepa has shown he can affect games positively, often coming up against seasoned defenders twice his age. He netted his first goal in senior football against Stevenage, being in the right place at the right time to shoot home from the edge of the six-yard box, and he was unlucky against Oxford United, having Vale's only shot on target.

Dipepa also started the game against Fleetwood, and Vale were cruising at 2-0 until his withdrawal midway through the second half.

England goals prove Dipepa's worth

His good form for Vale earned Dipepa a surprise call up to the England under-17 squad for their Euro qualifier with Northern Ireland - and it was an opportunity Dipepa took with both hands.

The youngster came off the bench in the 58th minute but just eight minutes later had his first goal, courtesy of a looping header over the Northern Ireland goalkeeper. Just three minutes later, he was celebrating a brace, as England ran out eventual 5-1 winners.

Port Vale fans will hope that Dipepa can carry on with his goalscoring exploits when he returns to Vale Park from England duty. He will miss the game against Burton Albion but then must be in boss Darren Moore's thoughts for the remainder of the season if Vale are to pull themselves clear of the dreaded drop-zone.