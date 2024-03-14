Highlights The Vale loanee, Alex Mighten, played under new boss Darren Moore at Sheffield Wednesday.

The winger was sent back to his parent club, Nottingham Forest, by Moore.

The 21-year-old deserves more minutes after impressive cameos for Port Vale

Port Vale's on-loan winger Alex Mighten was possibly the only person who wasn't happy to see Darren Moore walk through the doors at Vale Park when he was appointed manager at the beginning of February.

The 21-year-old was brought in from Nottingham Forest on Deadline Day, but manager Andy Crosby lost his job just four days later after a dismal run of results saw the Burslem club plummet down the table.

In came ex-Sheffield Wednesday boss Moore, in what was seen as a headline move for Port Vale, appointing a manager who had a League One promotion with the Owls on his CV.

But Mighten could perhaps be forgiven for feeling a touch regretful. Just 13 months previously, Mighten had been on loan at Sheffield Wednesday from Nottingham Forest when Moore sent the player back to his parent club in the January transfer window.

Describing it as "a football decision," Moore added that "it was one of the hardest things in my football career to talk to him. But this is part and parcel of the job."

Mighten left in limbo by Moore decision

The return to Nottingham Forest left Mighten in a state of limbo. One appearance in the Premier League before his move to Wednesday meant that he couldn't play for a third team that season, and he was forced to sit it out at Forest, knowing he was unlikely to break into the first team squad. It would have been hard for the youngster who had already racked up 55 Championship games and had a promotion to the top tier on his CV.

A move to Belgian club KV Kortrijk at the beginning of the current campaign didn't go to plan - Mighten only made four starts in a total of 12 appearances in the Belgian Pro League - and so a move to The Valiants should have been a fresh start.

Mighten needed a few weeks to get up to speed once he joined the Vale, but made his debut in the 3-2 defeat to Cheltenham, playing the final eight minutes in Moore's first game in charge.

However, he was given his first start away at Reading, and looked very impressive on the left of Vale's attack, constantly taking on his opposing full-back and providing the attacking threat the Valiants had been missing for so long. Despite his impressive display, he was withdrawn on 73 minutes with the score 0-0. He was replaced by Gavin Massey who failed to track a runner just three minutes after coming on, allowing Reading to score and eventually run out 2-0 winners.

Mighten's Port Vale record is better than most

Mighten wasn't selected for the next game against Lincoln, which saw Vale's strikers draw another blank as they lost 2-0, but came on as a 58th minute substitute against Fleetwood. With the score at 2-0 to Vale, Mighten set up Ryan Loft for a one on one with the Fleetwood 'keeper, only for the striker to blast his effort hopelessly wide. Vale ended up drawing the game 2-2.

He also made a difference, coming on in the 57th minute against Shrewsbury Town. Again, Vale were trailing but Mighten's pace and trickery saw Vale push the Shropshire team back, and they were unlucky to only have a Baylee Dipepa goal to show for their second-half attacking efforts.

Mighten started against Leyton Orient and once again showed his attacking intent, setting up teammates for good chances and also having efforts saved himself. But once again, Moore rotated his team, and Mighten was withdrawn in the 68th minute, much to fans' dismay. Vale spent the remainder of the game defending their box, with the withdrawal of Mighten reducing any attacking threat they carried.

Alex Mighten's Port Vale record Opponents Score Mighten's involvement Score when Mighten was subbed on/off Cheltenham L 2-3 82nd minute sub 2-3 Reading L 0-2 73 minutes 0-0 Lincoln L 0-2 Not selected N/A Fleetwood D 2-2 58th minute sub 2-0 Derby L 0-3 92nd minute sub 0-3 Shrewsbury L 1-2 57th minute sub 0-2 Leyton Orient D 0-0 68 minutes 0-0

Time for Moore to put faith in Mighten

With Vale struggling at the wrong end of the table, and with goals being their biggest issue, it's time for Moore to give Mighten the minutes he deserves. The winger has shown his fitness has improved, and more importantly, that he can provide chances for his team-mates.

With Mighten on the field, Vale play higher up the pitch, and he is the man who could provide that attacking spark that sees Moore ease relegation fears.