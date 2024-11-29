Port Vale have made an impressive start to life in League Two under Darren Moore, and with the January transfer window fast approaching, he'll be looking to strengthen his side to give them the best chance of promotion.

The Valiants currently sit top of the League Two table, and while there's a long way to go yet, supporters will be quietly optimistic that Moore can lead them back to League One at the first attempt, with the former Sheffield Wednesday boss really getting the best of his side in recent weeks.

Moore has surely done enough to be backed by the club's hierarchy in January to bolster their squad and give themselves the best chance of winning promotion, and after their success in the loan market last season signing Ollie Arblaster from Sheffield United, who were in the Premier League at the time, there's no reason why they can't be that ambitious again.

Port Vale should be looking for a repeat of Ollie Arblaster's loan from Sheffield United

Arblaster's season-long loan at Vale Park was cut short in January when Chris Wilder brought him back to Bramall Lane, but the impact he's made with the Blades since returning shows just what a quality player he is, and just how lucky the Valiants were to have him last season.

Arblaster's loan move to Port Vale undoubtedly helped his career as just a few months after returning from Vale Park he was captaining Sheffield United in the Premier League, and that's something the club should use to their advantage in January.

They've proven to be a good club for Premier League sides to send players on loan to, and while they're now in League Two rather than League One like they were when Arblaster arrived, their status as one of the division's title favourites should work in their favour when it comes to attracting players.

Ollie Arblaster's time on loan at Port Vale - Transfermarkt Competition P G A League One 20 2 1 EFL Cup 4 0 1 FA Cup 2 0 0

Port Vale should aim big in the January transfer window and look to recruit talented young players from the Premier League and the Championship, and they only need to use Arblaster as an example to convince clubs to send them their finest young talent.

While they are currently top of the league, Vale can't rest on their laurels and must bring in players in January to strengthen and quality youngsters from the Premier League or the Championship could make all the difference.

The Arblaster effect, coupled with Moore's reputation, which has seen him manage in all four divisions, means that they have an advantage when it comes to being able to attract quality young talent, and they must utilise it come January.

A strong January window could see Port Vale get over the line

While Vale are currently well-placed, what they can't afford to do is stand still while all of their promotion rivals strengthen in January, and Moore deserves to be backed to make some quality additions.

Moore is well-connected in the English game thanks to spells in all four divisions, and he's a shrewd operator in the transfer market too, signing players like Ronan Curtis and George Byers in the summer, two real coups for the club.

There were also loans from the Premier League and Championship with the likes of Benicio Benoit-Boaitey, Brandon Cover, Rico Richards and Antwoine Hackford being brought in, and it would be silly not to utilse that loan market further in January.

Vale could live to regret it if they didn't adequately strengthen in January, and the club's hierarchy must back Moore to ensure they have the best chance possible of promotion.

Arblaster's arrival in the summer of 2023 showed that a move to Vale Park could really be the springboard to enjoy a successful career in the Premier League or the Championship, and the club should be looking for a deal of similar quality in January.