Highlights Paul Robinson, former Millwall first-team coach, is in the running for the vacant manager's job at Port Vale.

Despite lacking managerial experience, Robinson's six years working with Championship clubs has prepared him for a top job.

Port Vale, struggling in the relegation zone, may benefit from taking a risk on Robinson and giving him a chance to prove himself as a manager.

Former West Brom and Birmingham City defender Paul Robinson is a contender for the Port Vale job following Andy Crosby’s dismissal in the week.

Port Vale interested in Paul Robinson

The 45-year-old will be well-known to fans in the Football League, as Robinson featured for Watford, Albion, Blues and Bolton in his playing days, where he was a no-nonsense left-back.

Since retiring in 2018, Robinson has decided to stay in the game, as he initially worked with the U23 side at Birmingham after hanging up his boots.

He would move across to work with the first-team, before following Gary Rowett, a manager he worked with at St. Andrew’s, to Millwall when he took the job at The Den.

However, with Rowett leaving the Lions in October, there was always some uncertainty surrounding the future of Robinson, and he would leave the Londoners a matter of weeks later, as Joe Edwards was named as the new head coach, bringing in his own staff.

Since then, Robinson has been out of work, but it appears he could be set for a quick return to the game, as Football Insider has revealed that he is a contender for the Port Vale job.

“Former Millwall first-team coach Paul Robinson is in the frame for the vacant manager’s job at Port Vale.

“Port Vale are searching for a new manager following the sacking of Andy Crosby earlier this week after a run of just one win from eight games. Former West Brom and Birmingham defender Robinson is a contender to succeed Crosby following his success coaching at Millwall under Gary Rowett.

“Robinson, 45, is highly regarded within coaching circles, and he has admirers within the corridors of power at Port Vale.”

Related 3 managers Port Vale should consider following significant Andy Crosby decision FLW looks at three potential replacements Port Vale could consider after they parted company with Andy Crosby.

Paul Robinson could be a good fit for Port Vale

As we’ve outlined above, even though Robinson has no managerial experience, he isn’t a novice, having worked with two Championship clubs for the best part of six years.

Of course, that doesn’t mean he will make a good manager, as there are many different responsibilities, but he will have learnt and developed a lot as a coach over the past few years, which will make him feel he is ready for a top job.

Some will argue that the League One side should be looking for a more experienced boss as they battle to stay in the division, with Vale currently in the relegation zone.

But, they are a club that doesn’t have the resources as many of their rivals, so sometimes it’s about taking a risk and giving people a chance.

For Robinson, it would be a good club for him to get his first taste of being a manager, and whilst they are struggling at the moment, there is enough quality in the squad to climb the table.

So, it will be interesting to see how this plays out, but you would expect a decision to be made in the next week.

Port Vale are back in action at home to Stevenage on Saturday.