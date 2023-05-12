Port Vale have confirmed the appointment of Andy Crosby as their new permanent manager.

Crosby had been in charge at Vale Park on an interim basis since the departure of Darrell Clarke, winning one of his four games to secure the club's League One survival.

The 50-year-old joined the Valiants as Clarke's assistant in March 2021 and he filled in for Clarke during his period of compassionate leave last season, winning nine and drawing four of his 17 games in charge to help the club seal a League Two play-off place.

Crosby has had spells working under Nigel Adkins at Scunthorpe United, Reading, Sheffield United and Hull City, before assisting Ian Baraclough with the Northern Ireland U21s and he has now been handed his first permanent managerial role.

What did Port Vale say about Andy Crosby's appointment?

Director of Football David Flitcroft revealed his delight at Crosby's appointment and believes he deserves the opportunity to step up to the top job.

"We are delighted to announce Andy Crosby as our first team manager," Flitcroft said in a statement on the club's official website.

"He has shown and proved in his time as assistant manager, acting manager, and in support of the manager that he has the qualities required to lead the football plan as we move forward in our next chapter of progression on and off the pitch.

"He is highly regarded and respected by the staff and players and we feel he is ready for this opportunity.

“With his work and commitment to the club, he has continually shown all the qualities required to be successful as a manager.

"We have built a football plan that will continue to see the club grow, progress and drive us forward in League One and beyond.

"Andy can deliver the short, medium and long-term objectives that we have set out. We have backroom coaching and medical teams in place that can instil the culture and standards of the club whilst we continue developing and improving results and players."

Is Andy Crosby the right appointment for Port Vale?

It is a gamble from the Valiants to appoint Crosby permanently.

Crosby has been instrumental in Vale's success in recent years and he clearly has the respect of the players and the board, but there is a significant difference between being a coach and a manager.

His first spell as interim while deputising for Clarke was hugely successful, but one win from four games this time around does raise some question marks about his suitability for the permanent role in League One.

Crosby is a popular figure at the club and he will provide continuity, but it is not an appointment without risks and he will likely need to make a positive start next season to win over the doubters, with many Vale fans disappointed by Clarke's sacking.