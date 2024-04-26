There hasn't been too much for Port Vale fans to cheer in a season that has seen them relegated out of League One, but the form of three players in particular has been decent, and the club must do all they can to keep them.

Midfielders Ben Garrity and Ethan Chislett have lead the goalscoring charts, easily outscoring the club's inept strikers, while goalkeeper Connor Ripley has often kept Vale in games single-handedly, covering for a poor defence.

If Vale are to find an instant return back to League One, it's imperative that their best performers stay.

Like most of the squad, all three players have a year remaining on their contract. But with the financial implications of relegation, owner Carol Shanahan must resist the temptation of cashing in on the trio who, longer term, could help the club quickly back to where they want to be.

Garrity and Chislett press appearance a good sign

Ahead of this weekend's match against Cambridge United, in which the U's still need a point to make themselves assured of safety - both Garrity and Chislett appeared in front of the media for the final pre-match press conference of the season.

It would have been heartening for Vale fans to see the two most consistent players appear to answer questions, especially when they were quizzed on their own contract situations.

Garrity appeared to give some assurances, saying: “I have a year left. Your sole focus is on the club, you are here next year. People can talk about interest and there are always whispers. If a club comes in and offers a fee then it is up to the club what they want to do.

“It is my third season here now and I love it here. I have got a connection with the fans and my family love it here. It is the right fit for me.

“It is disappointing we have ended up in the situation we have because you want to play at the highest level you can. But the grass isn’t always greener. You can go somewhere and not enjoy it and not play as well as you want.

“I love it here. I am contracted to the club and at the moment I am here next year.”

Chislett meanwhile told reporters he was focused ‘one hundred per cent’ on next season and trying to get Vale out of League Two.

He said: “I am similar to ‘Gaz’ (Garrity) in that I have a year left. The club have taken care of me massively. Both managers this season have taken care of me personally and I have big respect for them and the club.”

League Two experience a positive

Both players had very good seasons in League Two at the last time of asking.

For Garrity it was his first season with Port Vale, signed from Blackpool after spending a season on loan with Oldham Athletic. He was employed in a more attacking position than at his former club by manager Darrell Clarke, and finished the season as Vale's top scorer in the league, finding the net 12 times.

It was a similar story for Chilsett, the South-African born player found the net nine times in his last League Two season, with MK Dons, earning himself the free transfer move to Vale on the back of it.

Ben Garrity and Ethan Chislett - League Two record Player Season Club Appearances Goals Garrity 2021-22 Port Vale 43 12 Chislett 2022-23 MK Dons 44 9

Chislett has been linked with a move to Charlton Athletic, but his press conference comments will have eased a few concerns - for now.

With League One performances this season that have netted another nine goals each, if Garrity and Chislett can maintain their form, then goals from midfield won't be an issue for Port Vale in League Two.

Talented Mr Ripley is hard to replace

The signing of Connor Ripley from Morecambe in the summer was seen as a huge coup for Port Vale, and even though their have been some heart-in-mouth moments, the form of the former England under-20 stopper has undoubtedly been a positive this season.

Ripley is a huge presence, both physically and figuratively speaking, and he must stay between the sticks next season if Vale are to progress.

League Two will be a relatively new prospect for Ripley, who has only played eight games in total in the competition - once on loan for Oxford United in the 2011-12 season, and seven times for Salford City in 2021-22.

Whether or not he will be looking to leave a relegated club - as he did when exiting Morecambe for Vale - remains to be seen, but he still has a year left on his contract and Vale would be wise to reject any offers that were to come in.

If Vale are able to keep the trio then boss Darren Moore will have an experienced core to work with as he plots a quick return to League One.