Port Vale bring defender back to the club after loan spell

Port Vale have secured the signing of defender Lewis Cass on a permanent deal from Newcastle United, the League One club have confirmed.

Vale have started their business early as they prepare for life in League One after winning promotion in the League Two play-off final, as they signed Lewis Cass from Newcastle following an impressive loan spell during the 21/22 season.

Cass made 27 appearances for Vale before his season was cut short by injury in January, but has seemingly done enough to earn a move despite not playing in the second half of the season.

Speaking about the move, manager Darrell Clarke was quoted by BBC Sport as saying: “His injury was a crushing blow for both him and the club but I’m happy to see that he has come back stronger than before.

“He will give us options at the back and is a well-liked personality in the changing room means he will fit straight back in to the squad.”

Director of Football David Flitcroft echoed these thoughts while also revealing there was competition for his signature, saying: “It is fantastic to see Lewis back at the club and we can’t wait to see him join with the boys again here at Vale Park.

“There was a number of clubs in for his signature and it’s testament to the atmosphere around the club that has been built by the manager and the staff that Lewis chose to continue his career with us.”

Cass displayed his versatility whilst on loan at Vale Park this season, playing across the back-three, whilst also featuring as a wing-back in Darrell Clarke’s system.

His consistent displays saw him play a central role for Darrell Clarke’s side, making 27 appearances and scoring once in their emphatic 5-1 FA Cup win over Accrington Stanley.

The Verdict

It’s a good start for Vale as they moved early to bring Cass back into the club.

Signing players you know and are aware of is always going to be useful as clubs try and keep promotion winning sides together.

That’s not always easy and after facing competition to bring Cass back into the club, it shows that Vale are seemingly heading in the right direction.

The fact he knows the club well already should help him settle in quickly, and his previous performances make this an exciting piece of business for the club.