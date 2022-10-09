Port Vale boss Darrell Clarke makes decisions admission after Derby win

Port Vale boss Darrell Clarke has suggested his side benefitted from decisions going their way in their 2-1 win over Derby.

Vale came from behind to beat Derby 2-1 at Pride Park after the Rams took an early lead in the game.

Clarke admitted a “few decisions” went their way with Vale being awarded two penalties, as well as Derby goalscorer James Collins being sent off in the second half.

Vale missed their first penalty but scored the second with Ellis Harrison putting his spot kick away after Tom Conlon missed his in the first half. Collins was then dismissed when he clashed with defender Nathan Smith to earn a straight red card.

Vale made their extra man count when James Wilson put them ahead of Jason Knight lost the ball on the edge of the area with the Valliant’s then seeing the game out.

Speaking to the press after the game, Clarke admitted his side were fortunate: “It was an entertaining game, a few decisions went our way today and we managed to capitalise on it.

“We got the penalty, missed the penalty and you start thinking it is not going to be our day but the lads have shown it over a period of time that they have a lot of character about them and we needed that today.”

The win means Port Vale move up to 14th, collecting 15 points from their first 12 games.

The Verdict

Port Vale can count themselves quite fortunate with the decisions as the referee struggled throughout the game.

The first penalty, the officials took a long time to deliberate and after looking at several replays, it was a clear dive.

Whilst the other two big decisions were perhaps correct, the referee failed to award a spotkick to Derby for a pull on Collins which then prompted Collins’ reaction.

These things are always debatable but it does highlight a need to increase the assistance for the officials throughout the football pyramid to ensure big decisions are correct.