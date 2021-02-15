Port Vale confirm significant managerial decision

Port Vale have announced Darrell Clarke as the club’s new manager.

Clarke, 43, left his post at fellow Sky Bet League Two side Walsall today and now immediately takes over first-team affairs at Vale Park.

The Valiants had been on the hunt for a new manager ever since the sacking of former boss John Askey who was relieved of his duties back at the start of January this year.

Clarke has spent time in charge of Salisbury City, Bristol Rovers and Walsall and has previous experience of achieving promotion within the EFL, having secured promotion twice during his stint at the Gas.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Port Vale co-owner and Chair Carol Shanahan OBE said: “We are over the moon to have been able to bring in a Manager of Darrell’s calibre. He has such an impressive CV and his pursuit for excellence and thirst for success matches exactly our ambitions for Port Vale.”

Vale currently sit in 18th spot in the League Two table after an inconsistent season which has seen them muster 32 points from 28 league games, after what was a bright start to the campaign.

Clarke has signed a deal at Port Vale which will keep him at the club until the summer of 2024.

Quiz: Did each of these 18 ex-Port Vale players ever score a goal at Vale Park?

1 of 18 Clayton McDonald? Yes No