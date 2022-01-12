Port Vale and Harrogate Town conclude transfer agreement

Port Vale have added to their defensive options after completing the transfer of Connor Hall from fellow League Two outfit Harrogate, Town have confirmed.

The 28-year-old moves to the Potteries after making over 100 appearances for Harrogate, and became a key player as they reached the Football League for the very first time, scoring the winning goal in the club’s National League play-off final success over Notts County.

After his memorable spell at the club, which saw him win the FA Trophy against Concord Rangers the following season, long-standing manager Simon Weaver praised Hall’s contribution to the Sulphurites on the club’s official website: “I want to wish Connor the very best of luck. He’s played a big part in our progress over the last few years and in particular his goal at Wembley in the Play-Off Final will always be remembered with great fondness.”

Quiz: Can you name which club Port Vale signed these 28 midfielders from?

1 of 28 Who did Port Vale sign Gareth Ainsworth from in 1997? Lincoln City Grimsby Town Wycombe Wanderers Ipswich Town

His impressive form has continued since the club began its stint in League Two and caught the eye of Valiants Darrell Clarke, who believes that this transfer “fits the bill” after losing Ryan Johnson only just six months after he signed for the club, as he reunited himself with Dave Challinor at National League Stockport County.

This is what Clarke had to say in an official club interview.

“We’re really pleased to bring Connor in, obviously with Ryan Johnson being sold to Stockport we needed another left-footed centre-half and we were delighted that Connor became available.”

After featuring 66 times in League Two for Harrogate, Clarke believes that Hall also has the right balance of experience as Vale continue to fight for a play-off spot in the fourth tier

“Getting the balance right, not just on the pitch, but in experience is massive, we’ve brought in a couple of young lads on loan and now we’ve added Chris Hussey and Connor Hall that know the level, are comfortable at the level and add great competition for places.”

The Verdict

After losing Johnson, it was pivotal for Darrell Clarke to make a move in his defence, and has strengthened it with the experienced Hall coming in alongside full-back Chris Hussey.

Clarke will also be hoping the 28-year-old can improve the recent defensive record of his side, with only one clean sheet since mid November.