Popular Sunderland figure delivers verdict following positive results against Oxford United and Peterborough United

Sunderland will be delighted with how they got on over the Easter weekend.

With two matches in four days it was always going to be a potentially pivotal period in the promotion race but with stern opposition it had the potential to be a very tricky time for the Black Cats.

Oxford United are in the chasing pack to secure a play-off spot and their visit to the Stadium Of Light had the potential to be a banana skin, however Lee Johnson’s side saw them off with a 3-1 win.

That led them to Monday’s clash with second-place Peterborough United.

The contest with the Posh looked like a huge clash in the automatic promotion race and that’s why it was essential that Sunderland came away with a positive result.

While they weren’t able to win the match, an Aiden McGeady free-kick was enough to secure a 1-1 draw against Darren Ferguson’s side, leaving the Black Cats in a strong position with eight matches remaining.

One man who was a star performer during those matches was Luke O’Nien who put his body on the line in central defence to help the club to two good results, and the versatile star couldn’t hide his delight when taking to social media.

Taking to Twitter, he said: “A good Easter period with four out of six points.

“(The) boys showed great character to come back from behind each time.”

The verdict

Luke O’Nien has been one of Sunderland’s best so far this season.

He might not be the headline-grabber but his performances in the Black Cats’ defence have been a key part in the club’s push towards the automatic promotion places.

If they’re to go up then O’Nien certainly deserves huge credit.